Updated: Serious holiday crashes, at least two died

Quad-City police responded to multiple serious crashes on the holiday Monday that included at least two fatalities.

Carol Jean Pereria, 58, of Eldridge, died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:43 p.m. Monday in LeClaire. Her 2018 Jeep Wrangler went off the road near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane, according to an investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

The Jeep went airborne, struck a tree in midair, and struck another tree, causing the Jeep to land on its tires, police said.

Another fatal crash occurred shortly before midnight Monday on East River Drive in Davenport, near Forest Road, which has been the scene of other head-on collisions.

A Saturn car crossed the center line, police said, colliding with a pickup truck. The adult passenger died at the scene, and two children in the car were seriously injured. Davenport police did not have an update on their condition Tuesday.

The driver of the Saturn sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and the driver of the truck was not injured.