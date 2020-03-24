Updated: Smart dealership cuts hourly staff

The Gurley Leep Group, owner the Smart Dealerships in Davenport (formerly Lujack’s), has furloughed 100 employees, including 25 hourly workers at Smart Toyota, Davenport.
A 24-year-old Rock Island man, who served as a porter for the dealership, said he was told Monday — because of the economic downturn related to COVID-19 — there would be cutbacks and he would be one of them.
"There are no hard feelings on my part,'' the man said, asking we not use his name. "I was told that when things get turned around, those of us who were let go would be at the top of the callback list. That said, they told us if we found other employment and were satisfied with it there would be no hard feelings. They said this was not performance-related, just lack of business.''
There were rumblings the Gurley Leep Group would be closing its Davenport Hyundai dealership, but a stop at the site Tuesday showed sales and service staffs operational.
In an email to customers sent by Smart Toyota, the dealership outlined how it is adjusting its complimentary services made available to the public until further notice.
* The car wash will be closed to the public. Service customers will still get a complimentary car wash with their service appointment. While we know the free car wash has been a great benefit for our customers, we are unable to provide the resources currently to keep it open to the public.
* The dealership has suspended its complimentary shuttle service as a precaution to protect customers and employees in the face of the growing concern regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
It's website states that the local Smart dealerships started in 1954 as a single store by Johnny Lujack, the great Notre Dame and Chicago Bears Quarterback and winner of the 1947 Heisman Trophy, (alongside his father-in-law). Since it has grown to be the largest automotive dealer group in the Quad Cities. Smart Automotive currently has 11 new car franchises and over 2,000 new, used and and certified pre-owned vehicles to choose from.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
