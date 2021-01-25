Updated: Snow emergencies go into effect around Q-C

A number of Quad-Cities have declared snow emergencies.
Here's the list so far,
• Moline’s snow emergency began at 6 p.m. Sunday. People whose vehicles are parked along snow routes will need to move their vehicles from the streets to facilitate plowing and snow removal. Designated snow routes can be found online at https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap.
• Davenport’s snow emergency began at 8 a.m. Monday and will run through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residents and visitors to the downtown area may park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked along posted snow routes during the emergency will be ticketed and may be towed to facilitate plowing and snow removal.
• Rock Island's snow emergency begins at noon. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.
To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed. Beginning at 11 p.m. there will be no on-street parking allowed in the downtown business area (15th Street to 23rd Street, 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue).
Residents of Bettendorf and East Moline can find information on snow routes and snow removal by going to their city’s website.
Quad-City Times