Updated: Snow emergencies go into effect around Q-C

A number of Quad-Cities have declared snow emergencies.

Here's the list so far,

• Moline’s snow emergency began at 6 p.m. Sunday. People whose vehicles are parked along snow routes will need to move their vehicles from the streets to facilitate plowing and snow removal. Designated snow routes can be found online at https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap.

• Davenport’s snow emergency began at 8 a.m. Monday and will run through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residents and visitors to the downtown area may park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked along posted snow routes during the emergency will be ticketed and may be towed to facilitate plowing and snow removal.

• Rock Island's snow emergency begins at noon. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.