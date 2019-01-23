Davenport is extending its current snow emergency until 3 p.m. today because of the later-than-forecasted arrival and extended time frame for snow.
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited while the snow emergency is in effect.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and may be towed.
Notification of the extended snow emergency is being sent to text, phone and e-mail subscribers.
Public Works crews will remain focused on plowing and salting posted snow routes until they are clear before entering residential areas.
The area has received about six inches of new snow, and another one to three inches is expected to fall before the snow ends.
As an alternative to on-street parking in downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the city’s three parking ramps through 5 p.m., today.
Because of the volume of snow, on-going snow, and a layer of ice under snow on residential roads, solid waste collection has been canceled for today.
Solid waste collection will be one day late for the remainder of the week; Wednesday’s collection will occur on Thursday, and Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday.
Moline declares snow emergency
Moline city officials have declared a snow emergency. Parking is prohibited on snow routes effective immediately until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.
Vehicles in violation are subject to being enforced by the Police Department.
Bettendorf cancels garbage collection
Bettendorf has canceled all collection services Wednesday because of the snow. No garbage, bulky waste, or recycling will be picked up.
Rock Island delays recycling collection
Recycling collection in Rock Island is being delayed one day because of the weather.
Republic Services, the city’s recycling company, suspended
their operations today. Services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday.
Refuse collection is on schedule.
Rock Island in snow emergency
In Rock Island, vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.
Rock Island officials request that residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.