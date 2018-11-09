The inch-or-so of snow that fell overnight on the Quad-Cities resulted in a few fender-benders and wet streets.
Moline Detective Michael Griffin said there two accidents in Moline this morning, one on the Interstate 74 bridge and the other on 16th Street, "so not too bad in Moline this morning."
Davenport police said no injuries and no weather-related crashes had been reported.
Scott County reported a few non-injury crashes, including the pile-up on the Interstate 74 bridge and a few other minor ones within the county early this morning.
Illinois State Police District 7, which covers Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Knox counties, said no injury crashes had been reported.
The first snowfall of the season left 1.3 inches of snow in Moline and 1 inch in Davenport, according to Tim Gross, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Most roads ended up being wet, and had been treated, Gross said.
Gross said that the rest of the day will be sunny, with highs around freezing at about 32 degrees. Tonight will be cold, with temperatures in the middle teens.