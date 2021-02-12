 Skip to main content
Updated: Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather
Updated: Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather

Here's the list of school delays.

Bennett schools, 2 hour late start

Calamus-Wheatland, 2 hour late start

Camanche schools, 2 hour late start

Central DeWitt schools, 2 hour late start

Clinton schools, 2 hour late start

Delwood schools, 2 hour late start

Durant schools, 2 hour late start

Northeast schools, 2 hour late start

Prince of Peace-Clinton, 2 hour late start

Riverbend schoools, 2 hour late startI

Tipton schools, 2 hour late start

Unity Christian School-Fulton, 2 hour late start

West Branch schools, 2 hour late start

Wilton schools, 2 hour late start

