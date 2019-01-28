Here's the list of school closings and delays.
All Saint's School, opening late 2 hours
Andrew Schools, closed
Alwood Schools, closed
Bettendorf Schools, opening late 2 hours
Cambridge Schools, closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville #399, closed
Clinton Schools, 2 hour late start
Eastland Schools #308, closed
Davenport Schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood Schools, closed
Easton Valley Schools, closed
East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa Schools, closed
Mercer County Schools, closed
Montmorency, closed
Morrison Schools #6, opening late 2 hours
Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
North School Schools, delayed 2 hours
Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School, delayed 2 hours
Pleasant Valley Schools, delayed 2 hours
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, delayed 2 hours
Riverbend Schools, delayed 2 hours
Rock Falls Disctrict #13, opening late 2 hours
Rock Falls Township High School #301, opening late 2 hours
Sterling Public Schools, delayed 2 hours
Trinity Lutheran School, opening late 2 hours
Unity Christian School, Fulton, opening late 2 hours
West Carroll Schools, closed
This list will be updated as more schools report.