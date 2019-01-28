Try 1 month for 99¢
Here's the list of school closings and delays.

All Saint's School, opening late 2 hours

Andrew Schools, closed

Alwood Schools, closed

Bettendorf Schools, opening late 2 hours

Cambridge Schools, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville #399, closed

Clinton Schools, 2 hour late start

Eastland Schools #308, closed

Davenport Schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood Schools, closed

Easton Valley Schools, closed

East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa Schools, closed

Mercer County Schools, closed

Montmorency, closed

Morrison Schools #6, opening late 2 hours

Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

North School Schools, delayed 2 hours

Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School, delayed 2 hours

Pleasant Valley Schools, delayed 2 hours

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, delayed 2 hours

Riverbend Schools, delayed 2 hours

Rock Falls Disctrict #13, opening late 2 hours

Rock Falls Township High School #301, opening late 2 hours

Sterling Public Schools, delayed 2 hours

Trinity Lutheran School, opening late 2 hours 

Unity Christian School, Fulton, opening late 2 hours

West Carroll Schools, closed

This list will be updated as more schools report.

