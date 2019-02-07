Try 1 month for 99¢
Freezing rain
Patrick Kunzer

Here's the list.

Assumption High School, opening late 2 hours

All Saints Catholic-Davenport, delayed 2 hours

Andrew schools, closed

Bettendorf schools, delayed 2 hours

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett Schools, delayed 2 hours

Calamus-Wheatland schools, closed

Clinton schools, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, canceled

Camanche schools, closed

Central-DeWitt schools, closed

Columbus schools, delayed 2 hours

Davenport schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood schools, closed

Eastland schools, closed

Easton Valley, closed

Durant schools, opening late 2 hours

Kewanee schools, delayed 2 hours

Louisa-Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours

Lourdes School-Bettendorf, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa schools, closed

Morning Sun school, delayed 2 hours

Muscatine schools, opening late 2 hours

North Scott schools, 2 hour delay

North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours

Northeast schools, closed

Pleasant Valley schools, delayed 2 hours

River Ridge schools, closed

Rockridge schools, closed

St. Paul School-Davenport, opening late 2 hours

Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, opening late 2 hours

Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian School-Fulton, closed

Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours

West Carroll schools, closed

West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours

Wethersfield-Kewanee, delayed 2 hours

Wilton schools, opening late 2 hours

This list will be updated as schools report.

