Here's the list.
Assumption High School, opening late 2 hours
All Saints Catholic-Davenport, delayed 2 hours
Andrew schools, closed
Bettendorf schools, delayed 2 hours
Bellevue schools, closed
Bennett Schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland schools, closed
Clinton schools, closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, canceled
Camanche schools, closed
Central-DeWitt schools, closed
Columbus schools, delayed 2 hours
Davenport schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood schools, closed
Eastland schools, closed
Easton Valley, closed
Durant schools, opening late 2 hours
Kewanee schools, delayed 2 hours
Louisa-Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
Lourdes School-Bettendorf, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa schools, closed
Morning Sun school, delayed 2 hours
Muscatine schools, opening late 2 hours
North Scott schools, 2 hour delay
North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours
Northeast schools, closed
Pleasant Valley schools, delayed 2 hours
River Ridge schools, closed
Rockridge schools, closed
St. Paul School-Davenport, opening late 2 hours
Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, opening late 2 hours
Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours
Unity Christian School-Fulton, closed
Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours
West Carroll schools, closed
West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours
Wethersfield-Kewanee, delayed 2 hours
Wilton schools, opening late 2 hours
This list will be updated as schools report.