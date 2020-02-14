Updated: Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the bitter cold

Here's the list on this very cold Valentine's Day.
Delayed 2 hours:
Andrew schools
Bellevue schools
Calamus-Wheatland schools
Camanche schools
Central DeWitt schools
Clinton schools
Columbus Junction schools
Delwood schools
Durant schools
Easton Valley schools
Louisa-Muscatine schools
Maquoketa schools
Muscatine schools
Northeast schools
Prince of Peace schools in Clinton
Tipton schools
Wilton schools
