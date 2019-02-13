Here's the list.
All Saints School-Davenport, delayed 2 hours
Assumption High School, delayed 2 hours
Annawan schools, delayed 2 hours
Alwood schools, closed
Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours
Amboy schools, delayed 2 hours
Bennett schools, delayed 2 hours
Bellevue schools, delayed 2 hours
Central DeWitt schools, delayed 2 hours
Camanche schools, opening late 2 hours
Calamus Wheatland schools, late 2 hours
Cambridge schools, delayed 2 hours
Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, closed
Davenport schools, 2 hour delay, no Wednesday early release. Regular dismissal times apply.
Durant schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood schools,delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours
Eastland schools, closed
Erie schools, opening late 2 hours
Galva schools, closed
Kewanee schools, delayed 1 hour
Morrison schools, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa schools, 2 hour delay
Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
Mercer County schools, closed
Newman Central Catholic-Sterling, canceled
Northeast schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours
North Scott John Glenn Elementary, closed due to the power outage.
North Scott schools, closed
Pleasant Valley schools, delayed 2 hours
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, opening late 2 hours
Riverbend schools, opening late 2 hours
Sherrard schools, opening late 2 hour
St. Paul School-Davenport, delayed 2 hours
Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours
Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, opening late 2 hours
Unity Christian School-Fulton, delayed 2 hours
West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours
Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours
West Carroll schools, delayed 2 hours
Wethersfield schools-Kewanee, oening late 1 hour
This list will be updated as schools report.