A3 MAIN 021219-mda-nws-weather-tm-004a.jpg

Augustana College student Guilherme Calixto scrapes ice off his driver's side window Tuesday in Rock Island. The sophomore from Brazil describes his second winter in the Midwest as "brutal." "This year is much worst than last year," Calixto said.

 TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com

Here's the list.

All Saints School-Davenport, delayed 2 hours

Assumption High School, delayed 2 hours

Annawan schools, delayed 2 hours

Alwood schools, closed

Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours

Amboy schools, delayed 2 hours

Bennett schools, delayed 2 hours

Bellevue schools, delayed 2 hours

Central DeWitt schools, delayed 2 hours

Camanche schools, opening late 2 hours

Calamus Wheatland schools, late 2 hours

Cambridge schools, delayed 2 hours 

Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, closed

Davenport schools, 2 hour delay, no Wednesday early release. Regular dismissal times apply.

Durant schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood schools,delayed 2 hours

Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours

Eastland schools, closed

Erie schools, opening late 2 hours

Galva schools, closed

Kewanee schools, delayed 1 hour

Morrison schools, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa schools, 2 hour delay

Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours

Mercer County schools, closed

Newman Central Catholic-Sterling, canceled

Northeast schools, delayed 2 hours

North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours

North Scott John Glenn Elementary, closed due to the power outage.

North Scott schools, closed

Pleasant Valley schools, delayed 2 hours

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, opening late 2 hours

Riverbend schools, opening late 2 hours

Sherrard schools, opening late 2 hour

St. Paul School-Davenport, delayed 2 hours

Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours

Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, opening late 2 hours

Unity Christian School-Fulton, delayed 2 hours

West Liberty schools, delayed 2 hours

Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours

West Carroll schools, delayed 2 hours

Wethersfield schools-Kewanee, oening late 1 hour

This list will be updated as schools report.

