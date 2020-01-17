You are the owner of this article.
Updated: Some area schools are dismissing classes early or are closed today because of the weather
Here's the list with newest additions.

Andrew schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Bellevue, dismissing 3 hours early.

Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, dismissing 2 hours early.

Columbus Junction Schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.

Delwood schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.

Easton Valley schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Maquoketa schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Sherrard elementary schools, dismissing at noon

Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.

West Liberty Schools, closed

