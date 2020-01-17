Updated: Some area schools are dismissing classes early or are closed today because of the weather

Here's the list with newest additions.
Andrew schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Bellevue, dismissing 3 hours early.
Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Columbus Junction Schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.
Delwood schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.
Easton Valley schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Maquoketa schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Sherrard elementary schools, dismissing at noon
Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.
West Liberty Schools, closed
