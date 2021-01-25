 Skip to main content
Updated: Some area schools are dismissing classes early today because of the weather
Some area schools are dismissing classes early today or working from home because of the weather.

Here's the list so far this morning:

Louisa-Muscatine schools, 2 hour early dismissal.

Morning Sun Elementary, 2 hour early dismissal.

Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico, remote Learning Day.

Rivermont Collegiate, dismissing at noon.

Sherrard Schools Jr/Sr High schools, 11 a.m. early dismissal. Elementary/Intermediate, noon dismissal.

Sterling Public Schools, Remote Learning Day

Wapello Community Schools 2 hour early dismissal.

West Liberty Schools, closed. Remote Learning Day

