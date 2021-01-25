Updated: Some area schools are dismissing classes early today because of the weather

Some area schools are dismissing classes early today or working from home because of the weather.
Here's the list so far this morning:
Louisa-Muscatine schools, 2 hour early dismissal.
Morning Sun Elementary, 2 hour early dismissal.
Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico, remote Learning Day.
Rivermont Collegiate, dismissing at noon.
Sherrard Schools Jr/Sr High schools, 11 a.m. early dismissal. Elementary/Intermediate, noon dismissal.
Sterling Public Schools, Remote Learning Day
Wapello Community Schools 2 hour early dismissal.
West Liberty Schools, closed. Remote Learning Day
