UPDATED: SouthPark Mall 'hoping' to reopen tomorrow

A fire has been extinguished at SouthPark Mall in Moline, though the mall remains closed while firefighters remove smoke from the building, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Moline.
At sometime just before 11 a.m. Monday a few people ran into the Hickory Farms store in SouthPark Mall.
"They look surprised and said 'There's a store on fire down the hall," Kim Determan said after everyone was evacuated from the mall at 11:10 a.m. "They said there were flames shooting out of the ceiling, I think.
"I went down and the sprinklers had already turned on and there wasn't any fire. But there was smoke. A lot of smoke."
A spokesperson for SouthPark Mall said it is "not certain" how long the mall will remain closed.
