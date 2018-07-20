A passerby spotted the Friday morning fire at Stashu's Pizza & Deli, the Moline Fire Department reports, adding damage is estimated at $35,000.
The fire at 4200 44th Ave. was reported at 9:18 a.m., and the neighboring five businesses in the strip mall off John Deere Road were evacuated.
According to a fire department statement: "A passerby noticed black smoke coming from the roof of the building and called 911. The primary business impacted was Stashu’s Pizza & Deli. However, the business occupancy directly next door also suffered damage from heat, water and firefighting activities.
"First arriving firefighters found moderate smoke coming from the roof. A coordinated and aggressive interior attack was made using hose-lines while additional fire crews accessed the roof via ground ladders and ladder trucks.
"Fire, water and smoke damage to the impacted areas was moderate. Once the fire was fully extinguished, utilities were restored to all occupants, except the most impacted. The estimated value of the building and contents saved is $1.65 million with $35,000 in damage from fire, smoke and water.
"There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries."
Earlier report:
A fire at Stashu's Pizza & Deli in Moline appeared to be under control shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
A firefighter at the scene said the blaze was mostly contained to a janitorial room, but emergency personnel remained on scene to make sure it had not spread.
Moline Police arrived at 4200 44th Ave. just ahead of the fire department and evacuated employees of other businesses in the strip mall just south of John Deere Road.
In addition to Stashu's being connected to other businesses, including Vinar Furniture, firefighters were concerned about strong winds out of the west. Stashu's is the western-most building in the strip mall.
At least a dozen firefighters were on the roof or inside the building at 10:15 a.m., checking for hotspots.