Updated: Storm debris clean up from Aug. 10 derecho to last into October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clean up from the Aug. 10 derecho continues across the Quad-Cities, with debris removal expected to last through the end of the month.

Here is a closer look at cleanup, city-by-city.

Davenport

City public works staff have collected nearly 215,000 cubic yards of tree debris, with more to go.

Crews will work through the end of the week to finish picking up piles of debris on major roadways requiring lane reductions and along alleyways, the city posted to its Facebook page.

Starting the week of Sept. 21, crews will make a final pass for storm-related debris. Debris will be picked up on non-recycling, garbage and yard waste collection days, and will take two weeks to complete, according to the city.

All new, non-storm-related tree debris should be cut and bundled to no longer than 5 feet and weight no more than 50 pounds for normal yard waste collection.

As many as 10 crews will work by zone, moving east to west.

For more information, call 563-326-7923.

Bettendorf