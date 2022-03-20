UPDATED: Suspect in Davenport standoff had been involved in Moline shots-fired call

A man engaged in a police standoff in Davenport Sunday also was involved in a shots-fired incident in Moline on Saturday, police said.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the unidentified suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was witnessed by onlookers.

The incident occurred along West Kimberly Road, across from NorthPark Mall. Dozens of people, drawn to the scene by a multitude of emergency vehicles, road closures and locked-down businesses, lined Kimberly Road and area businesses at the time of the shooting.

Moline police said they responded to a shots-fired call at 4:23 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of 5th Avenue. No one was injured in the earlier shooting, and police said the suspect was quickly identified.

At 11:18 a.m. Sunday, police said they learned the suspect was headed back to Moline, and was located traveling south on Highway 61 near DeWitt.

"Moline Police requested assistance from Iowa State Patrol in conducting a traffic stop on the suspect, who was believed to be armed with a handgun and had a warrant for his arrest," Moline police wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon. "The suspect fled in his vehicle and a pursuit with Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office ensued, ending near Welcome Way and W. Kimberly Rd."

Davenport police also issued a statement, stating the department was alerted at 11:22 a.m. that Moline Police detectives were following an armed suspect from a recent firearms call.

"The Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Moline Police and initiated a pursuit with the vehicle that entered the City of Davenport," according to the statement.

During the chase, the suspect's vehicle struck two other vehicles before coming to rest against a tree in the 3700 block of Welcome Way, disabling the vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

"The suspect fled the vehicle on foot while brandishing a firearm and barricaded himself in a bus shelter in the 3700 block of Main Street," Davenport police said. "Officers from the Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline Police Departments, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene."

Despite efforts by the Davenport Police Department's Emergency Services Team to negotiate with the suspect for roughly two hours, the incident ended in the man's death.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.

