DAVENPORT — Wendell Edwards and Chris Newcomb have had enough.
Edwards is the owner of the home at 3322 W. 17th Street, Davenport, that was slammed into by a Ford SUV Sunday around 2 p.m. Newcomb is a neighbor who witnessed the incident.
Both say it happened because of reckless driving, an ongoing issue at this particular intersection.
Edwards and his wife were napping — he in a recliner and she in the couch —when a black SUV went airborne and smashed into his home's attached one-car garage.
"About 10 feet from where we were,'' Edwards said of where the SUV landed, knocking down the garage's brick exterior. "You never hope this is going to happen, but the way things are, I kind of expected something like this eventually would.''
Davenport Fire and Police Departments were on the scene investigating the incident. Officials confirmed that there are no injuries.
Newcomb, Edwards' neighbor, says he watched the accident unfold in front of him and his six-year-old daughter, Emma.
"The YMCA is closed on Sunday and I let my daughter ride her bike in the parking lot of the YMCA,'' Newcomb said. "I'm standing right there (the corner across the the Edwards' home) and I see this SUV with this young girl driving, jump the speed bump behind the Y and (Davenport) West High. Then they jump the little one (incline) at the middle of the YMCA parking lot and then got a full head of steam for the one (incline) at the intersection (17th and Elsie). When they hit the rise in the street at whatever speed they were going, they went airborne and into the house. Something has to stop.''
Newcomb said once the SUV hit in the intersection's incline, there was no turning back.
"Look to the right, there is a stop sign at the right side at the end of the YMCA parking lot,'' Newcomb said. "They ignored that and wound up in the air and into the side of the house, all while my six-year-old daughter was standing just a few feet from it. Luckily, she was with me. What if I wasn't with her in the parking lot while this was happening? What if she was walking or riding her bike in the street?''
Edwards said he has sought help from his Davenport alderman, had conversations with city hall and the Davenport Police Department about the issues at the intersection.
"Nothing has worked,'' he said. "You see a squad car sitting there of course you are going to stop, but as soon as that car is not there, they are off to the races. I'm surprised it has taken this long for it to happen.''