Crash on East River Drive occurred about 12:30 p.m. This is what we know so far.
UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department say the intersection of River Drive and Bridge Avenue is closed because of the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Two people transported by ambulance from the scene.— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 7, 2018
Two vehicle head on collision on River Drive in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/VbIDvgvM8k— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 7, 2018
More details as they become available.