UPDATED: Three more dead in Rock Island County; Quad-Cities nearing tipping point with COVID-19

Cropper said rising hospitalizations, a rising positivity rate that has reached 12%, as well as the record number of people being tested for the virus had fueled concerns.

Cropper presented hospitalization numbers from Genesis Health System, which serves Davenport, Silvis and Aledo. As of Thursday, Genesis has 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. He noted Genesis Health System recorded a total of 338 patients hospitalized with the virus since the start of the pandemic and 21 deaths in its local health system.

Cropper explained the danger of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations across Illinois and Iowa, noting the University of Iowa and some of Illinois OSF Medical System receive Genesis transfers.

"We can transfer the worst of the ICU patients, or patients who are non-COVID patients who, say, suffer extreme trauma and have to have specialized care," Cropper said. "If ICU's at the University of Iowa or in the OSF system start to fill up, it clogs up the system.

"Then the local ICUs will fill up. That's the danger we see in the climbing infection and hospitalization rates."

An attendee of the briefing pushed back against Cropper's hospitalization numbers, asking if some of the patients developed COVID-19 symptoms after being admitted to the hospital.