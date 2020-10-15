UPDATED: Three more dead in Rock Island County; Quad-Cities nearing tipping point with COVID-19

Doug Cropper delivered a simple message during Thursday’s Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing in Vander Veer Park, Davenport.
“We are headed in the wrong direction,” said Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System.
“The current COVID trends we are seeing may make it necessary for local hospitals to suspend other services to treat the COVID-19 patients in ICU. Just this week we are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers we have seen since the start of the pandemic," he said.
Q-C COVID-19 Coalition partners from public health and health care joined elected leaders from around the Quad-Cities to essentially plead with Quad-Cities residents to follow health and safety guidelines as health officials watch climbing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The briefing, and Cropper's warning, came almost exactly 4 1/2 hours before Rock Island Health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths.
The virus' latest victims were a man in his 70s who died at home, a man in his 70s who died in a hospital and a woman in her 70s who died in a long-term care facility.
Rock Island's COVID-19 death toll increased to 96.
“This is the second time this week that we have reported three COVID-19 deaths in the same day. This is disheartening,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sympathies to their families and friends.”
While death numbers rise across the Quad-Cities, the number of infections has not abated. Rock Island officials reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number to 3,602.
There are 25 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Confirmed infections continued to increase across Illinois. Health officials confirmed 4,015 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, putting the total at 331,670. Since the start of the pandemic 9,127 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Illinois.
Health officials confirmed 89 new cases Thursday in Scott County, pushing the total confirmed infections 3,790. The county's death toll remained at 32, but Iowa's statewide infection numbers were grim.
Iowa health officials confirmed 1,449 new infections throughout the state, pushing the total to 103,432. The COVID-19-related death toll topped 1,500, checking in at 1,506.
Scott County Department of Health Director Ed Rivers said the goals set at the start of the pandemic hadn’t changed.
Support Local Journalism
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have had two goals for our community: One, slow the spread of COVID-19. Two, prevent overwhelming the capability of our health care system," Rivers said. “We are nearing a critical inflection point after which our health care system may not be able to adequately respond to the demands placed upon it. As COVID cases continue to rise, the flu season is beginning. This will increase the demands on our health care system and further challenge our community.”
Cropper said rising hospitalizations, a rising positivity rate that has reached 12%, as well as the record number of people being tested for the virus had fueled concerns.
Cropper presented hospitalization numbers from Genesis Health System, which serves Davenport, Silvis and Aledo. As of Thursday, Genesis has 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. He noted Genesis Health System recorded a total of 338 patients hospitalized with the virus since the start of the pandemic and 21 deaths in its local health system.
Cropper explained the danger of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations across Illinois and Iowa, noting the University of Iowa and some of Illinois OSF Medical System receive Genesis transfers.
"We can transfer the worst of the ICU patients, or patients who are non-COVID patients who, say, suffer extreme trauma and have to have specialized care," Cropper said. "If ICU's at the University of Iowa or in the OSF system start to fill up, it clogs up the system.
"Then the local ICUs will fill up. That's the danger we see in the climbing infection and hospitalization rates."
An attendee of the briefing pushed back against Cropper's hospitalization numbers, asking if some of the patients developed COVID-19 symptoms after being admitted to the hospital.
"There has never been a case I know of where a patient developed COVID-19 while in the hospital," Cropper said. "Patients who are in the hospital are most often people who presented symptoms and were sent home to quarantine.
"In some cases, the symptoms worsen to the point where the person needs to be hospitalized."
The man did not identify himself, but as he left the briefing he said he thought hospitals could be motivated by profits to "say that they are treating COVID patients."
The man's claims echoed those first made in late April by Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Minn, a physician, who alleged hospitals could bill Medicare as much as $39,000 if a patient is put on a ventilator..
The claim simply wasn't true. The original coronavirus relief legislation created a 20% premium, or add-on, for COVID-19 patients. There has not been one credible report of hospitals exaggerating COVID-19 numbers to receive Medicare payments.
Another briefing attendee carried a sign that read COVID-1984. When asked what the sign meant, the man answered "People can figure it out. If they're smart they won't have problem figuring it out."
"I know that COVID-19 has become a political issue, somehow a divisive one," Cropper said. "As representatives of local hospitals, we are here today for one simple reason: We are asking people to do some very basic things to help keep their community a little safer."
That request was echoed by Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, both of whom encouraged residents to wear masks in public, social distance and the wash hands.
“We want to keep things open,” Matson said. “This is a call to action. We are asking people to refocus, to reset their compass, so we can protect each other and we don’t have to start closing businesses.”
101620-qc-nws-covid-01.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-02.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-03.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-04.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-05.JPG
MDA A1 MAIN 101620-qc-nws-covid-06.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-07.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-08.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-09.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-10.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-11.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-12.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-13.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-14.JPG
101620-qc-nws-covid-15.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.