Siren

Update: All lanes open on U.S. 61 at the Wapsi River following crash.

U.S. 61 is reduced to one lane in both directions this morning at the Wapsipinicon River (milemarker 134) at the Scott and Clinton county line.

A partially submerged pickup truck is in the water. Emergency crews are on the scene.

More details as they become available. 

