Update: All lanes open on U.S. 61 at the Wapsi River following crash.
Officers are just finishing an accident on Highway 61 at the Wapsi, all lanes are open in both directions. pic.twitter.com/bzZ9XYTQlM— Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) November 13, 2018
U.S. 61 is reduced to one lane in both directions this morning at the Wapsipinicon River (milemarker 134) at the Scott and Clinton county line.
A partially submerged pickup truck is in the water. Emergency crews are on the scene.
More details as they become available.