An unidentified man drove a Chevrolet truck through a heavy fence and into the Mississippi River early Saturday at Marquette Street, where Fred's Towing removed it from the water shortly after 10 a.m.

No one drowned in the incident that happened at 2:24 a.m., police said.

Officers stayed at the location for some time after the incident. Crews, including at least one diver, aboard first-responder boats worked to locate the submerged silver 2018 Silverado.

No information about the driver's age or condition were available Saturday.

While crews worked to remove the vehicle from the river, a crowd gathered to take pictures and watch the proceedings.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.