Updated: Two-house fire ruled accidental, smoking materials blamed

Tuesday’s fire in Rock Island that heavily damaged two homes is being blamed on smoking.

The fire heavily damaged 843 22nd St. and 845 22nd St. A third house, just south on the corner of 9th Avenue, also was damaged.

The fire began in the back of 843 22nd St. because of improperly discarded smoking materials, Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said Wednesday. It is classified as accidental.

Most of the residents home at the time and a number of pets safely escaped the fire, but one person was injured and several pets were killed, the fire department said in a release issued about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The injuries to the person were not considered life threatening.

Six people were being helped by the Red Cross in the wake of the fire, Brian Williamsen, a spokesman for the Red Cross, said Wednesday.

“Our crews are helping make sure they have emergency needs met, such as food and providing other resources, including replacing prescriptions,” Williamsen said.

The scale of the fire and the speed of its spread led to a “box alarm” being called — a planned response from neighboring departments when they are called to help a sister agency.

Firefighters worked the fire for the better part of the afternoon and were still on scene into the night. Rock Island's firefighters were assisted by the Moline, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments, as well as other agencies.

A total of 30 firefighters and 12 vehicles were used to fight the fire, and their greatest challenges to subduing the flames were the close proximity of the homes and combustible exterior building materials, Marty said.

Marty said the box alarm was called immediately, and resources were appropriate for the incident.

Firefighters battled the flames both from 22nd Street and the alley behind. At times smoke billowed heavily from both houses, and flames were often seen through windows or boiling from a roof. Smoke from the fire was visible from Davenport.

At one point, as firefighters on 22nd Street used hoses to attack the fire through the windows, water cascaded down the front porch steps of 845.

Emergency vehicles blocked 22nd Street in front of the burning buildings and dotted 9th Avenue for at least a block on either side of the intersection.

Wednesday morning the char smell still filled the air around the now boarded-up buildings. From the alley, extensive damage to the rears of both homes was visible. Large portions of the outer structures were completely burned away or heavily blackened.

The third house had minor heat damage, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to it in earnest.

