UPDATED: Union leaders striking against I-74 bridge subcontractor, halting some work

Brian Atkins, business manager for Ironworkers Local 111, said his membership wants to see the dispute between the operators and Manatt's resolved as quickly as possible.

"Everything we do requires a crane operator," he said. "We can't do what we do without crane operators. We've got work to do."

Manatt's was not immediately available to comment on the strike and the complaint filed by the union.

Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT, said the state agency is encouraging parties to continue to work toward progress on the bridge and related roadways, acknowledging the DOT has no authority in resolving the dispute. She said some work is ongoing, despite the strike.

"Work on the entire I-74 project has not been halted, however, some tasks, specifically over the river, are impacted. Contractors are continuing progress on land, and normal operations over the river will resume when possible," Alvarez said. "We currently believe that the Iowa-bound bridge will be ready to open to traffic by the end of this year, however, this dispute does have the potential to impact the timing of opening.

"The DOT encourages all contractors to explore viable options to continue making progress to get Iowa-bound I-74 open to traffic, however, ultimately resolution of this dispute is outside the contractual relationship between Iowa DOT and the contractors."

Love 11 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 11

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.