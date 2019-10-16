{{featured_button_text}}
UPDATED: The Davenport Police Department has identified the victim from Tuesday night's fatal crash as Donald C. Barton age 52 from Rural Muscatine County. 

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in west Davenport.

The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m., Tuesday. Davenport police and firefighters along with Medic EMS responded to the W. River Drive and Rockingham Road ramp.

A motorcycle was traveling from Rockingham Road onto W. River Drive when it crashed, police said in a news release. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for a short time during the investigation by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.

