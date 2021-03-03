UPDATED: Victims of fatal crash in Scott County identified

Two men from Maquoketa who were killed in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday on Highway 61 in northern Scott County have been identified.

Gary Warren, 47, and David Muller, 45, died as the result of their injuries, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. A third person in the Toyota Corolla that Warren was driving, 19-year-old Caleb Warren, remains hospitalized in Iowa City in critical condition.

Vitalii Fedosyuk, an 18-year-old from Elk River, Minnesota. the driver of the 2015 Freighliner van involved in the incident, remained hospitalized in stable condition at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, according to the release.

Fedosyuk was cited for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Maintain or Use of Safety Belt. The release said additional charges might be filed against him.

The third vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, was driving by 59-year-old Scott Shirley of Clinton. He did not require hospitalization.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:16 a.m. Tuesday near Mile Marker 129 just north of the Long Grove exit on Highway 61.

According to the initial investigation, Fedosyuk was driving northbound in the white Freightliner cargo van, appeared to lose control, crossed the median and struck the other two vehicles.

