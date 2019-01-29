Wednesday might be a record-setting day in the community with the temperatures expected to drop to around -30.
Here is a list of warming shelters in the Q-C area:
Through the upcoming cold spell, Genesis Medical Center West, Davenport, welcomes anyone who needs relief from the cold to use the lobby and cafeteria at 1401 W. Central Park, Davenport. Hours will be 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity also welcomes the public to each of its Quad-Cities campuses, as well as a partnering location in Muscatine: Muscatine Center for Social Action.
Rock Island and Bettendorf:
• Tuesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Wednesday: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
• Thursday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Moline:
• Tuesday: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Wednesday: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
• Thursday: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Trinity Rock Island — Meeting Room 2; on main level past the cafeteria, 2701 17th St., Rock Island
• Trinity Moline, Suite 102, 500 John Deere Road, Moline
• Trinity Bettendorf Conference Room A/B, lower level past the cafeteria, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf
• Muscatine Center for Social Action (partnering with Trinity Muscatine), 312 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Other warming centers include:
Humility Homes & Services Inc., 7 a.m. with extended hours until about 8:45 p.m. during inclement weather
Silvis has opened its police and dire department buildings as warming shelters for Wednesday and Thursday. The Police Department is located at 600 Illini Drive while the Fire Department is located at 2010 10th St.
South Park Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline
South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave. Rock Island. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island. 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Moline Township, 620 18th St., Moline. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave., East Moline. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Two Rivers YMCA, Spirit, Mind and Body Center, 1811 53rd Street, Moline, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island. 7 a.m.–7p.m. if temperatures are less than 15 degrees.
Colona Activity Center at 619 8th St., Colona, will be opened as a warming center
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has extended the hours for the Clinton County Administration Building to be available as a warming center.
The county offered the site as a warming center late last week, and will continue those hours Tuesday through Thursday this week in the building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton, during its normal business hours Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can stay warm in the building cafeteria.
The Red Cross encourages those needing assistance outside of warming -center hours to call the Red Cross at 1-800-340-4081, a number that is answered 24 hours/seven days per week.
TRANSPORTATION
The three Quad-City transit systems — Metro, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus — will offer free fixed-route transit rides Tuesday and Wednesday.
Transit system representatives encourage riders to use extra caution when traveling to and from stops. For more information and safety tips, go to MetroQC.com/winterweather.
Transit routes and schedules are available at www.MetroQC.com (Metro), www.bettendorf.org (Bettendorf Transit), and www.citidbus.com (Davenport CitiBus).