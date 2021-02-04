Updated: Weather-related closings/cancellations

The following are closing early today because of the weather.
- Due to inclement weather, St. Ambrose University in-person classes that begin after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 will be canceled.
- Due to severe weather, all branches of the Davenport Public Library will close at 5:30 pm today. Regular business hours will resume Friday, weather permitting.
Due to the weather this afternoon, Republic Services, the Rock Island's recycling company, has decided to pull their trucks off the road. The area from 18th Avenue to 31st Avenue between 30th Street and 38th Street did not receive service. Recycling collection for this area is planned for tomorrow morning.
- Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus will close at 2 p.m., today through 8 a.m. Friday. Classes and all regularly scheduled events for this afternoon and evening at the Moline campus have been canceled.
The WIU-Quad Cities campus will reopen and classes will resume at 8 a.m. Friday.
• All on-campus classes and activities at all Black Hawk College locations in the Quad-Cities, Kewanee and Galva are canceled as of 3 p.m., today.
Students should check Canvas for information from your instructor. Staff will continue to work as scheduled.
- All Rock Island Public Library locations will close at 1 p.m. Mobile Library routes for this afternoon are also canceled.
- The Test Iowa COVID-19 drive-thru site in Davenport will close at noon today. Individuals whose appointments are canceled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.
- Bettendorf Library, Family Museum, and the Life Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. today. The Family Museum has canceled all classes for today.
- Due to the weather, all IHMVCU locations (lobby, drive-ups & HQ) will close today at 4 p.m.
Due to severe weather, all Ascentra Credit Union branches will close Thursday at 3 p.m. and will resume regular business hours on Friday.
