An unidentified woman and a child were among five people injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Middle Road and Parkway Drive in Bettendorf.
A blue 2004 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling westbound when it struck a Medic Ambulance headed eastbound, according to a news release from Bettendorf officials.
Emergency crews extracted the Aveo driver, a 24-year-old Moline woman with serious injuries, who was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.
A 3-year-old child restrained in a safety seat also was taken to Genesis East.
Three other people - two Medic employees and a patient - were in the ambulance. The Medic employees were transported to Genesis East and the ambulance patient was taken to Trinity Bettendorf.
The ambulance's emergency equipment was not activated at the time of the crash.
Middle Road remained closed for about 50 minutes.
Bettendorf police continue to investigate. Bettendorf firefighters, Medic Ambulance and Bettendorf Public Works assisted at the scene.