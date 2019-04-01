Walton asks why Liggins didn't have a conversation with Jennifer when they were both at her home. "What was being concocted?" #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton says Jennifer told her mom that Liggins had given her a dollar to go get him some gum. Gave her a dollar, told her to keep the change #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton asks why, if Liggins had his own car, did he ask Jennifer to go to the store to buy him gum? "We know why, to get her away from her home." #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton says after the interaction with the car, Jennifer goes home. She's so excited that she runs her bike into the stairs. Her stepfather helps her take the bike up the stairs and into the house #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton says one witness identified Liggins as the person driving the red Peugeot that beckoned Jennifer over to see him #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton talks about witnesses who said they saw Jennifer talking to someone in a red Peugeot. One described the car, gave a partial license plate number #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton says Jennifer's day on Sept. 17, 1990 started off with her going to school. Little did she know that the workbook she was working in would be used to later identify her charred remains, Walton says #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton says Jennifer was picked up that aft by her family. They ran errands before coming home around 5:34 p.m. Says Jennifer took her prized possession - her bike - and went to visit a friend #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Several people were at Jennifer's house, including Liggins. Liggins left in his Peugeot after Jennifer took off on her bike #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton says also that day, Liggins, his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter came to Jennifer's house (in Rock Island). She talked to them while they were in the car. Liggins was driving a maroon Peugeot #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Walton talks about the last couple days of Jennifer's life - on 9/16/1990 she had gone to someone's house to pick up a blanket that was left behind when she and her mom did laundry there #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton now giving her closing argument #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Greve will read the first 41 instructions before the attorneys begin their closing arguments #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Jury is now in the courtroom. Judge Marlita Greve now reading them jury instructions. #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Liggins is charged in the Sept 1990 death of 9-yr-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island. He's already been tried three times in her death. The first two convictions were overturned, and the third trial ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. #ligginsrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019
Good morning...closing arguments will begin shortly in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins #ligginstrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 1, 2019