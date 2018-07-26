President Trump is greeting people at the Dubuque Airport before making his way to Peosta for a workforce development roundtable.— Ed Tibbetts (@EdTibbetts) July 26, 2018
Air Force 1 has arrived at the Dubuque Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018.— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) July 26, 2018
The view from protestors at Northeast Iowa Community College, awaiting @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/okGemm8XUT— Ed Tibbetts (@EdTibbetts) July 26, 2018
The view at the Dubuque airport awaiting @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/iH1htSrq4y— Ed Tibbetts (@EdTibbetts) July 26, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump also is making a stop in Granite City, Illinois, today, as well as Peosta. In Iowa, @IAGovernor will join the president. In Illinois, Gov. @BruceRauner will not. https://t.co/QcSdgGck58— Ed Tibbetts (@EdTibbetts) July 26, 2018
.@ChuckGrassley also set some expectations for @realDonaldTrump's visit to Iowa today. Grassley said there's anxiety out there and "he needs to say things that relieve the anxiety and bring hope or evidence that progress is being made on these various issues."— Ed Tibbetts (@EdTibbetts) July 26, 2018
Waiting for President Donald J. Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018. @realDonaldTrump @qctimes pic.twitter.com/UWP4XhwKlp— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) July 26, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump is in Peosta today for a roundtable on workforce development. @maquoketaphoto and I will be providing details.— Ed Tibbetts (@EdTibbetts) July 26, 2018