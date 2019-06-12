The Urban County Coalition scored some wins and losses in the Iowa Legislature's 2019 session, but other challenges still are ahead.
That was the message lobbyists Gary Grant and Larry Murphy shared with the Scott County Board of Supervisors at its committee-of-the-whole meeting earlier this week. The five-county coalition represents Scott, Blackhawk, Dubuque, Johnson and Linn counties.
"There's been a lot of migration toward the urban areas and the issues for you folks are a lot different than the rural areas," said Grant, CEO of Heartland Strategies, a lobbying and political consultant. The group was formed in 2012.
In their annual update, Grant and Murphy, the company's CFO, detailed several new laws that impact county governments as well as target local control. Among the issues were property tax reform, mental health funding, children's mental health, county compensation boards, unfunded mandates and more.
"I can't say we're happy where we ended, but we ended up in a much better place than we started," Grant said of the results of the property tax bill. He credited local lawmakers, including the supervisors, for reaching out to legislators and having their voices heard.
The final tax reform bill adopts a 102 percent revenue limitation. But to exceed that amount now will require a supermajority of the county board. It also will require an additional public meeting and an extra publication, one of the unfunded mandates to emerge.
"Nobody knows how this is all going to work," Grant said, adding it is questionable if it is "constitutional for anyone to set the levy rate but you guys."
He recommended the board highlight the unfunded mandates it has in its next budget — "the expenses you have no control over."
Scott County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe said "up to now, we had to decide what can we afford to do. Now we have no control."
Supervisors also wanted to know the foreseen obstacles ahead.
"The issues they should be working on is how you fund mental health and children's mental health," Murphy said.
Mental health did score some wins, including a spend down bill requirement that increases the fund balance limit that a region can maintain.
The Children's Mental Health bill, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, is a good bill "philosophically" because it will help identify mental illness at earlier ages and puts the regions in charge of providing services, Grant said. But like other mandates, there was no funding attached for providing children's services.
"At the same time they're telling you you shouldn't raise property taxes," Murphy said.
He added that the legislature needs to acknowledge the true costs of mental health. "We're hiding a lot of mentally ill in our county jails and in our state prisons."
Supervisor Ken Croken pointed out that specialty courts, such as the Scott County Mental Health Court, need to be allowed as options to incarceration across the state.