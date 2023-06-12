Alma Gaul
People driving the entrance and exit ramps to and from Interstate 74 in downtown Bettendorf may have noticed some unusual activity under the elevated highway.
An urban park with plants, rocks and curved concrete walkways has been created with the dual purpose of providing a place for people walking or biking the riverfront to relax as well as infiltrating stormwater from the bridge into the ground, Jason Manfull, parks maintenance supervisor for the city of Bettendorf, said.
The boundaries of the 10-acre park extend from a detention pond on the west to the I-74 entrance ramp on the east, and from Mississippi Boulevard on the north down to the Mississippi River levee on the south.
The first phase of construction from Mississippi Boulevard, across Grant and State streets down to just north of the railroad tracks is finished at a cost of about $2 million, Manfull said. The portion from just north of the railroad tracks to the levee will be done at a cost of about $1.5 million in the next six to eight months, he said.
The park was designed by Shive Hattery, Bettendorf, and constructed by McCarthy-Bush Corp., Davenport.
Under the roadway, a wide concrete walkway curves like a meandering river. On either side there are various groupings of boulders and swaths of small rock mulch.
One area resembles a checkerboard because light gray concrete squares are set in dark gray rock mulch. Looking more closely, one sees three tubes extending from drains on the bridge down into the rock mulch. In other areas the tubes drain onto groups of boulders, called “splash pads” by the designers in that the boulders slow the impact of the rushing water and disperse it, Manfull said.
There also are bioswales, or areas of land planted with switchgrass, sedges and other materials that can catch flowing water, infiltrate it into the ground and purify it of pollutants.
Among the heavy amount of planting materials are pyramidal white pine, yew, "Crimson Spire" oak, chokeberry, dogwood and juniper.
The idea of the park is to do something with what is otherwise “lost space,” Manfull said. “If there’s nothing there, it’s abandoned, a wasteland.”
The goal is to create a space where people bicycling or walking the Mississippi Riverfront Trail can stop to rest and take in the view.
“It’s just a very unique space,” Manfull said. “There’s something about being close to the bridge and to traffic that is almost mesmerizing. It is almost a celebration of the bridge that took years and years to build. It is peaceful. And there is connectivity between two cities and two states.”
Signs will direct people from the trail to the park and from the park to the trail and Leach Park.
Light illuminates the space at night.
An immediate challenge in maintaining the park this year is to keep the plants alive as rainfall has been scarce. An ongoing challenge will be to keep atop inevitable litter, Manfull said.
RIVER ACTION RIVERINE WALKS, CHANNEL CAT TALKS
Manfull will give a talk on the urban park under the Interstate 74 bridge on Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 as part of River Action Inc.’s Explore the River Series of Riverine Walks and Channel Cat Talks.
Topics in the series include wildlife, history, culture and geology.
Channel Cat Talks are 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, leaving from the Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. The cost is $20.
Riverine Walks are 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays at various locations. The cost is $10.
To register, go to riveraction.org. For questions, call 563-322-2969.
Riverine Walks schedule
Hampton's historic riverfront walking tour. Hampton Historical Society member Tom McKay discusses houses, businesses and customs that linked Hampton to the Mississippi River. Meet at the Bretton and Black Store, 529 1st Ave., Hampton. June 7, 10.
Patriots of the Prairie. Historian Karen Anderson takes participants from Dred Scott‘s land grant claim in Bettendorf to John Brown’s slave train crossing in Davenport. Meet at Leach Park, 100 12th St., Bettendorf. June 14, 17.
Infrastructure Along Pool 15. Bridges, roads, locks and water treatment development along the Mississippi River. Meet at Lindsay Park, 2200 E. 11th St., Davenport. June 21, 24.
River Bandits Stadium Tour. River Bandits Owner Dave Heller talks about the River Bandits, Modern Woodmen Park and the challenges/advantages of owning a small business on the Mississippi River. Meet at Modern Woodmen, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. June 28, July 1.
Saving Monarch Butterflies. Paige Burke of the Q-C Monarch Rescue Team talks about repopulating the endangered monarch. Meet at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. July 12, 15.
Eco-Roofs. Repurposing Empty Spaces into Something Green. Teresa Nelson, co-owner of Roof Top Sedums, leads a tour of a unique local farm that custom-grows vegetated roof modules that have become part of "green" buildings. Meet at 20770 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. July 19,22.
The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House. Overlooking the Mississippi River sit the homes of John Deere and his descendants. Learn about the Deere family's connections to the river. Meet at Butterworth, 1105 8th St., Moline. July 26,29.
Urban park. Jason Manfull of Bettendorf Public Works explains the park under the new I-74 bridge and how it will connect and beautify the downtown. Meet at Leach Park, 100 12th St., Bettendorf. Aug. 2, 5.
Mercado on 5th. Maria Ontiveros, president of Mercado, provides an overview of how the nonprofit serves as a resource for many minority-owned businesses in the Quad-Cities. Meet at 5th Avenue and 12th Street, Moline. Aug. 9, 12.
Expanding Nahant Marsh. Learn about Nahant's plans for its newly acquired 60 acres of land. Meet at Nahant, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Aug. 16, 19.
Connecting Neighborhoods to History. Floreciente to Sylvan. Dr. Norm Moline, Augustana College, and Kathy Wine, of River Action, discuss a planned trail from the Mississippi River to Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood. Meet at St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 45th Street and 6th Avenue, Rock Island. Aug. 23, 26.
Creepy Quad-Cities. Michael McCarty, co-author of “Eerie Quad Cities” and “Ghosts of the Quad Cities,” discusses all the creepy tales in his books. Meet at Sylvan Island, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Aug 30, Sept. 2.
Channel Cat Talks schedule
Steamboating on the Upper Mississippi. Historian Karen Anderson details the rise of steamboats and the Streckfus family of Rock Island that amassed the largest fleet of luxury steamboats in the world. June 6, 8.
Raptors along the RiverScott County Conservation. Naturalist Dave Mucia discusses birds of prey in our area. June 13, 15.
Ferrying on the Mississippi River. Reggie Mcleod of “Big River Magazine” explains the history and importance of ferrying on the river and where you can find ferries today. June 20, 22.
Quad-Cities's 'First Residents.' Beth Carvey, retired from Black Hawk State Historic Site, discusses indigenous peoples who have occupied this region with special emphasis on Sauk and Meskwaki (Fox) tribes, 1740 to 1831. June 27, 29.
Quad City Pelicans. Tim Murphy, of the Quad City Audubon Society, explains possible reasons for the resurgence of American white pelicans in the Quad-City region over the past 20 years. July 11, 13.
History of Arsenal Island. Kevin Braafladt, Arsenal Island historian, explains the island’s rich history from its beginning, its roles in World War I and II, and the people that made it what it is today. July 18, 20.
Ecology of the Mississippi River. Jon Duyvejonck, Mississippi River biologist, describes the flora and fauna that call the Mississippi River home and how the changing climate will affect river life in the future. July 25, 27.
River Landscape Mosaic. Dr. Reuben Heine and Dr. Norm Moline, Augustana College, discuss why the river flows east-west here as well as various river processes and how have humans changed them. Aug. 1, 3.
U.S. Coast Guard of the Mississippi River. Evan Bledsoe of the U.S. Coast Guard explains how the guard patrols the inland waterways and rivers in the U.S., including the Mississippi, and how its inspections and investigations help ensure safety. Aug. 8, 10.
Plastic Pollution on the Mighty Mississippi. Lori McCollum, of Progressive Action for the Common Good, discusses plastic pollution, how 40% of the plastic pollution in the Gulf of Mexico comes down the Mississippi River and what people can do to keep Q-C waters clear. Aug. 15, 17.
Lock and Dam 15 Improvement. As participants are locked through, Anthony Huddlesten, civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will discuss why Lock & Dam 15 was built. He also will explain how it operates and is maintained. Aug. 22, 24.
Commercial Fishing. Mike Schafer, of Schafer Fisheries, explains how he makes a living on the Mississippi. Then, enjoy a fresh caught-snack. Aug. 29, 31.
