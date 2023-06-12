Riverine Walks schedule

Hampton's historic riverfront walking tour. Hampton Historical Society member Tom McKay discusses houses, businesses and customs that linked Hampton to the Mississippi River. Meet at the Bretton and Black Store, 529 1st Ave., Hampton. June 7, 10.

Patriots of the Prairie. Historian Karen Anderson takes participants from Dred Scott‘s land grant claim in Bettendorf to John Brown’s slave train crossing in Davenport. Meet at Leach Park, 100 12th St., Bettendorf. June 14, 17.

Infrastructure Along Pool 15. Bridges, roads, locks and water treatment development along the Mississippi River. Meet at Lindsay Park, 2200 E. 11th St., Davenport. June 21, 24.

River Bandits Stadium Tour. River Bandits Owner Dave Heller talks about the River Bandits, Modern Woodmen Park and the challenges/advantages of owning a small business on the Mississippi River. Meet at Modern Woodmen, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. June 28, July 1.

Saving Monarch Butterflies. Paige Burke of the Q-C Monarch Rescue Team talks about repopulating the endangered monarch. Meet at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. July 12, 15.

Eco-Roofs. Repurposing Empty Spaces into Something Green. Teresa Nelson, co-owner of Roof Top Sedums, leads a tour of a unique local farm that custom-grows vegetated roof modules that have become part of "green" buildings. Meet at 20770 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. July 19,22.

The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House. Overlooking the Mississippi River sit the homes of John Deere and his descendants. Learn about the Deere family's connections to the river. Meet at Butterworth, 1105 8th St., Moline. July 26,29.

Urban park. Jason Manfull of Bettendorf Public Works explains the park under the new I-74 bridge and how it will connect and beautify the downtown. Meet at Leach Park, 100 12th St., Bettendorf. Aug. 2, 5.

Mercado on 5th. Maria Ontiveros, president of Mercado, provides an overview of how the nonprofit serves as a resource for many minority-owned businesses in the Quad-Cities. Meet at 5th Avenue and 12th Street, Moline. Aug. 9, 12.

Expanding Nahant Marsh. Learn about Nahant's plans for its newly acquired 60 acres of land. Meet at Nahant, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Aug. 16, 19.

Connecting Neighborhoods to History. Floreciente to Sylvan. Dr. Norm Moline, Augustana College, and Kathy Wine, of River Action, discuss a planned trail from the Mississippi River to Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood. Meet at St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 45th Street and 6th Avenue, Rock Island. Aug. 23, 26.

Creepy Quad-Cities. Michael McCarty, co-author of “Eerie Quad Cities” and “Ghosts of the Quad Cities,” discusses all the creepy tales in his books. Meet at Sylvan Island, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Aug 30, Sept. 2.