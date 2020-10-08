US House rivals focus on health care, pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hart did not explicitly state whether she favored a mask mandate, but called for following the science on COVID-19 and to “quit making this a political thing.”

“Until we get this infection rate down, we’re going to struggle with this economy, and we’re actually going to be worse if we don’t do that,” Hart said.

Asked where she breaks from Trump, Miller-Meeks said she thinks the White House’s event for Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court “could’ve been handled differently” with appropriate social distancing, physical separation and mask wearing.

When a vaccine for COVID-19 eventually is distributed, Miller-Meeks said she would get it but that it should not be mandatory.

Hart, on the other hand, said “if it’s been cleared by the health experts, absolutely we should all be front and center, and yes there should be a mandate. If we’re going to keep people safe, we’ve got to make it happen.”