Use of drones a growing regularity for insurance adjusters

On a typical call, Blackert goes to a farm with another adjuster, who acts as a spotter to make sure Blackert isn’t getting close to potential obstacles like high wires. Blackert’s focus is on the screen as he pilots the small aircraft with its camera from a 250-foot view to a 400-foot view. That’s happening as the farmer is also looking at the screen, to ensure an element of transparency.

When the specific damaged area is found, the drone is flown in for a closer look.

“Once we actually figure out what spot in the field the damage is, we will go out there on foot and determine the acres that way. We don’t solely settle claims based on what the drones are telling us; it’s a tool, essentially,” Blackert said.

Claims that are registered in June or July can be easier to process with a drone, as opposed to those later in the season, when the corn might be 7 feet tall or higher.

“How are you supposed to tell what’s out there? But if we can give them this broad picture of their entire field and isolate the damage to this many acres, it gives them peace of mind that we’re giving them a fair settlement,” Blackert said.

“And gives us peace of mind that we’re accounting for all the damage that is there.”