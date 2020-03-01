Use of drones a growing regularity for insurance adjusters

Eric Blackert is among a growing segment of the insurance industry — a certified drone pilot.
Blackert, who lives on the border of Henry and Bureau counties, is a crop field adjuster with Country Financial, which rolled out its drone program in summer 2017. Blackert was among the first dozen pilots in the program, which has continued to add more adjusters.
“It’s not like a hobbyist where you can go buy it and go fly it right away," he said of the drone. "If you use it commercially, they do require you to get a license.” That involves passing a test through the Federal Aviation Administration, Blackert said.
Licenses are good for two years.
Elements of the test include “learning about airspace and where you can and can’t fly these things because obviously if you fly near an airport, you have to be vigilant and know how close you can get to it. Prisons are another thing that you can’t fly over,” he said.
The use of unmanned aircraft vehicles, or UAVs, isn’t limited to insurance claims for crops. Country Financial has 89 pilots/property adjusters in Illinois who can access a drone for use when checking out other kinds of claims, said Eric Vanasdale, Country Financial’s loss control supervisor.
'Game changer for our industry'
“The new tool allows team members to get quicker, safer access to roofs and other property locations for an initial look following a catastrophe. We believe this will be a game changer for our industry, especially when we respond to large-scale disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes and even hail," he said.
He said Country Financial expects to eventually have 200 pilot/claim adjusters, up from its current 165 licensed pilots.
“It is growing in the insurance industry as costs for equipment go down; they become easier to use; and the regulations become easier to comply with," Vanasdale said. "As more software and camera technologies develop, use is anticipated to grow."
That is apparent for Blackert, who recently upgraded his drone after getting re-certified. The device he now works with is smaller by about a third than the first generation of drones rolled out by Country Financial.
Blackert covers Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Bureau counties in a part-time capacity; his full-time job is being a family farmer himself.
He said his drone is mostly in storage at the moment as it won’t be put to work until planting season begins. After crops begin to mature, the drone can be used to check things like wind or hail damage after a storm.
Getting a closer look
On a typical call, Blackert goes to a farm with another adjuster, who acts as a spotter to make sure Blackert isn’t getting close to potential obstacles like high wires. Blackert’s focus is on the screen as he pilots the small aircraft with its camera from a 250-foot view to a 400-foot view. That’s happening as the farmer is also looking at the screen, to ensure an element of transparency.
When the specific damaged area is found, the drone is flown in for a closer look.
“Once we actually figure out what spot in the field the damage is, we will go out there on foot and determine the acres that way. We don’t solely settle claims based on what the drones are telling us; it’s a tool, essentially,” Blackert said.
Claims that are registered in June or July can be easier to process with a drone, as opposed to those later in the season, when the corn might be 7 feet tall or higher.
“How are you supposed to tell what’s out there? But if we can give them this broad picture of their entire field and isolate the damage to this many acres, it gives them peace of mind that we’re giving them a fair settlement,” Blackert said.
“And gives us peace of mind that we’re accounting for all the damage that is there.”
Brad Clow, Country Financial’s crop operations manager, said a drone camera “helps build trust with our current clients by allowing them to see what our adjusters see in real time."
“This innovative technology provides our customers extra peace of mind knowing all their crop damage is accounted for," he said.
Blackert said using a drone has helped him become more efficient so he can turn around insurance claims more quickly. That has been helpful since the last two farming seasons haven’t been ideal, with farmers dealing with heavy rains that delayed planting.
Drones also can help with prevent-plant claims. Those are filed when field conditions are bad enough that a farmer is prevented from planting some of his planned crop in a given year.
“Being at the forefront of embracing technology, I like to think that would help retain and bring more (customers) over to us. It’s all about customer service in the industry, so being at the forefront of that is very important,” Blackert said.