Use the library from home

Magazines – Read the latest copies of the most popular magazines from the same RB Digital app that you can use to download audiobooks. You’ll find titles like Martha Stewart Living, Newsweek, Forbes, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, and Us. These check out right to your device and have no return date.

Free music – Through our subscription to Freegal, you can download 5 free songs a week from artists of all genres and eras. Once downloaded, the tunes are yours to keep!

Addresses & Job Listings – Why not use this time to reconnect with friends and family? Our subscription to AtoZdatabases has contact listings for people all over the country. If you are using this time to job search, then be sure to check out this database for listings.

ValueLine – Keep abreast of all of the current market statuses, outlooks, and stock reports with this robust financial tool

HelpNow – Schedule virtual study rooms with your friends, access live tutors and get expert learning help with this resource that is available from 2-11 p.m. daily.

There are many, many more opportunities available at our website, so please take a look around.

As we find ourselves in our homes more, we hope you will take up our challenge to take part in our virtual library experience. Don’t hesitate to contact us at info@bettendorflibrary.com or by phone at 563-344-4175. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We would love to connect with you and keep you informed on great opportunities. We look forward to the future when we can once again offer you great in-person programs and friendly, face-to-face service. Until then, we wish you good health.

