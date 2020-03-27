Use the library from home

The Bettendorf Public Library staff miss seeing your faces! It is our job to connect with you to share information, entertainment and ideas. We want you to know that we are continuing that mission even while our community is practicing social distancing.
If you are like me, you’ve found yourself alternating between tackling all of your “if-I-had-the-time” projects and seeking out ways of mental escape. Your Bettendorf Public Library card offers a path for both. We are adding new ebooks to our collections, including a list of all of those classics you’ve always been meaning to read. We have free music, magazines, car repair help and so much more. So let us give you a stay home challenge that starts by visiting our virtual library at www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Entertain and educate yourself by engaging in one of our online offerings. The opportunities below can all be found under the Read and Research section of our website. Have your Bettendorf Public Library card ready to access them. Don’t have a card yet? Never fear! Bettendorf residents only need to register for a card online to enjoy these resources immediately.
Tumble Books – Parents take note! We have immediate access to animated books available for you with this fun, interactive resource.
Ebooks & Audiobooks – Download books and audiobooks right to your mobile device through the Libby (Overdrive) app or the RB Digital app. First-time users to RB Digital will need to log into their accounts through our website to proceed through the app.
Magazines – Read the latest copies of the most popular magazines from the same RB Digital app that you can use to download audiobooks. You’ll find titles like Martha Stewart Living, Newsweek, Forbes, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, and Us. These check out right to your device and have no return date.
Free music – Through our subscription to Freegal, you can download 5 free songs a week from artists of all genres and eras. Once downloaded, the tunes are yours to keep!
Addresses & Job Listings – Why not use this time to reconnect with friends and family? Our subscription to AtoZdatabases has contact listings for people all over the country. If you are using this time to job search, then be sure to check out this database for listings.
ValueLine – Keep abreast of all of the current market statuses, outlooks, and stock reports with this robust financial tool
HelpNow – Schedule virtual study rooms with your friends, access live tutors and get expert learning help with this resource that is available from 2-11 p.m. daily.
There are many, many more opportunities available at our website, so please take a look around.
As we find ourselves in our homes more, we hope you will take up our challenge to take part in our virtual library experience. Don’t hesitate to contact us at info@bettendorflibrary.com or by phone at 563-344-4175. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We would love to connect with you and keep you informed on great opportunities. We look forward to the future when we can once again offer you great in-person programs and friendly, face-to-face service. Until then, we wish you good health.
