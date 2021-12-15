Useable electronics sell on eBay, at Habitat ReStore

Some electronics and other items that people drop off at the Scott Area Recycling Center in Davenport are in such good shape that they can be reused so, since 2015, staff has been doing that, re-selling enough items to earn $410,281 through November of this year.
These items include computers that have been wiped clean of data and musical equipment such as stereos or speakers that are dropped off at the center’s Electronics Recovery Center, previously called the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which operates the center.
The name was changed to better reflect what happens there. Originally, the purpose was to take apart, or demanufacture, items into their component parts. Some of these parts ended up at a landfill because they could not be recycled, while others were shipped elsewhere for further processing, such as the recapture of metals such as gold, silver and copper.
But in time staff could see that some of the items – computers, game devices, digital cameras, monitors, printers, stereos and speakers – could be re-sold.
During the program’s first year of 2015, items sold through eBay brought in $107,416. That amount grew steadily through 2020, when sales brought in $457,115.
In addition to eBay, products now also are sold at Habitat ReStore, Davenport.
In terms of volume, most items that come to the Electronics Recovery Center are at the end of their lives but if they are not, the goal is to reuse. “It’s better than taking them apart for the value of their commodities if they still have a useful life,” Morris said.
She credits Omar Ahmad, electronics reuse supervisor, with seeing the possibility for reuse and championing the program.