Mail services have been temporarily suspended by the U.S. Postal Service in Iowa and western Illinois as the Midwest braces for dangerously low temperatures that are expected to worsen in the Quad Cities over the next two days.
Mail will not be delivered and pick-ups will not be made from businesses, collection boxes or residences on Wednesday, Kristy Anderson, a spokeswoman for the post office, said in a statement. Retail services at post office locations were scheduled to remain open during the service interruption, but they could be limited in some areas, the statement said.
Services were also temporarily suspended across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to post office.
The service delay comes as a polar vortex was expected to cause temperatures to reach negative 23 degrees with a wind-chill effect as low as negative 50 degrees. By Tuesday night, several public services, schools and private businesses had announced they would close or run with limited operations as a safety precaution.