The United Township Area Career Center is on a quest for parts to repair a 40-year-old electric car.
A 1976 Vandguard Citicar donated to the center's automotive mechanics division will offer lessons to students on the evolution of electric cars, way before Tesla or Chevy Volts were popular.
Automotive instructor Jamie King said a well-functioning 1976 Vandguard Citicar, known for its wedge-shape, today may sell for $13,000 to $14,000.
The one at UT, however, isn't working at all.
"It's in real rough shape," King said. "The rear end is all broken, so we have no real idea what we're dealing with."
Described by King as a "glorified golf cart," the British-made Citicar seats two, weighs less than 1,400 pounds and is under 8 feet long. It ran on six 5,500-volt batteries and could hits speeds up to 50 mph.
King is hoping someone may have a golf cart's rear end they could donate to the project.
Joseph Laleman, of East Moline, paid about $2,000 for the Citicar, according to Larry Shimmin, director of the UT Area Career Center.
The car offers a variety of lessons for students. It sat through flooding, Shimmin said. It's electrical system is highly suspect, too, said King.
"As of right now, the car looks like more of a curse but it might become a favorite in time," King said.
"It's not high on the list of our priorities right now," he said. "We need to figure out how to get a rear end assembly."
Students at the center work for the community while learning auto technician skills. The center accepts donations at 309-752-1691.
New car technology is highly sought after, King said.
"This is 1970's technology," he said of the Citicar. "So it's not exactly what customers want."