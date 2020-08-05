UT welcomes freshmen Thursday, Friday

No more than 50 people are allowed in any area at one time per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, which UT is following. That includes the cafeteria.

“That's why we are doing a split day,” Morrow said. “You basically have to cut your classes in half. So a normal class of 25, you have to whittle down to 12 or 13 kids. So that’s why we are having an A and B schedule, an a.m. and a p.m., you can't accommodate that.”

Officially, approximately 1,700 kids start on the A/B schedule format attending their first three classes in the a.m. next Tuesday the other half their schedule Wednesday. Starting the 17th that will be Monday first three classes/Tuesday the rest and the same with Thursday/Friday after an online learning day Wednesday.

The main goal of the freshmen’s first day this year is to get them familiarized with where their classes are and get a first-hand meeting with their new teachers. To Morrow, the latter is especially important in case the state backpedals and makes the school go to online learning again.

The biggest goal to make it through the first semester with in-person learning.

“That's going to be the challenge,” Morrow said. “We hope to be in person as long as we can.