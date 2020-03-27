UTHS in holding pattern

UTHS District 30 superintendent Jay Morrow answered the phone directly in his office Monday morning. He even led a board meeting Monday night that was attended remotely by the entire school board. Only union president Brian Schou was actually there in the meeting, held just a room or so away from Morrow’s office.

“All Board of Education members attended remotely,” Morrow said. “We used Zoom and it exceeded my expectations, but we slimmed down the agenda considerably, just to take action on urgent/timely matters.

“For longer discussions, it would provide some challenges, but overall, it went well.”

Like all school districts, in many ways United Township District 30 is at a standstill due to the coronavirus.

But at least the long break came at a decent time. UTHS had just finished its third quarter March 6, so there is no issue with how it will finish the quarter and if grades are fair, etc.

Morrow is waiting for guidance on what to do as far as graduation and the fourth quarter.

“We are in a holding pattern until ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) provides guidance,” he said, later adding Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to that equation.