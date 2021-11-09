Utility bill assistance programs begin

Community Action of Eastern Iowa is now accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights.
It has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.
The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Natural gas and propane prices will be significantly higher this heating season.
Households do not have to be behind on paying their bills to qualify. The program can also help repair or replace broken or unsafe furnaces for homeowners.
Community Action can also assist with past-due water and wastewater (sewer) bills through the new Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
Applicants must furnish identification documents for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or the past calendar year.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to qualify.
Community Action of Eastern Iowa’s lobbies remain closed due to COVID-19. Households can apply in one of the following ways:
1. Apply online at www.caeiowa.org/apply. Using online is the fastest method.
2. Request a phone appointment by visiting www.caeiowa.org or by calling 563-324-3236.
3. Complete and return a paper application. Application packets are available at www.caeiowa.org/apply or by calling 563-324-3236.
The last day to apply is Friday, April 30, 2022.
