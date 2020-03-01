Vacant house goes up in flames Sunday afternoon in Davenport

A blaze that began shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in a vacant Davenport home remained under investigation Sunday.
No injuries were reported after the fire at 3108 Nobis Drive, Davenport.
Crews from agencies including Davenport and Buffalo fought the blaze, which caused smoke visible for blocks.
Firefighters said the owners were tearing down the house.
