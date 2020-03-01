You are the owner of this article.
Vacant house goes up in flames Sunday afternoon in Davenport
Vacant house goes up in flames Sunday afternoon in Davenport

House fire in Davenport

Firefighters battle a blaze in a vacant home shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at 3108 Nobis Drive, Davenport. No injuries were reported. 

 Linda Cook

A blaze that began shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in a vacant Davenport home remained under investigation Sunday.

No injuries were reported after the fire at 3108 Nobis Drive, Davenport. 

Crews from agencies including Davenport and Buffalo fought the blaze, which caused smoke visible for blocks.

Firefighters said the owners were tearing down the house. 

