Vaccinations among minorities still an issue in Quad-Cities

With vaccinations continuing on both sides of the river, Quad-City health officials feel there's no better moment for people to get vaccinated.
"For months, we've asked you to be patient and wait your turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine," Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said during Tuesday's Quad-City COVID-19 briefing. "The time is now."
There are still populations that have had issues getting vaccinated, something officials are trying to address.
Joining the COVID-19 briefing were Pastor Steve Perkins with the Bethel AME Church in Davenport and Toni Robertson, vice president of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10 in Davenport, both addressing COVID-19 vaccination in communities of color.
"The pandemic has been really tough on the African-American community," Perkins said. "Things I've discovered that really contribute to this is the likelihood because of the fact they live in poverty, or they reside in neighborhoods that are overcrowded ... inadequate health care. It has really taken a toll."
Both Perkins and Robertson pointed to several issues leading to the lack of vaccinations among minorities — lack of access or understanding of technology, fear that lack of health care will prevent them from getting a vaccine and more.
"We, as Hispanics, carry a lot of the underlying jobs, as we all know, the meat-packing plants were hit very hard," Robertson said. "It's a job that is necessary and the Hispanics were afraid to even speak up if they had an illness because they didn't want to lose their jobs. The same way with our in-town communities, they don't speak, they don't talk about things, they're so worried — there's so many of them that are undocumented and won't speak up because they don't want to be deported. They think that, if I come out and you know who I am, I may have a chance of losing my family.'"
So both Perkins and Robinson — both vaccinated — have made it a priority to help as many minorities get vaccinated as possible. That includes informing them that the vaccine is free and accessible regardless of health care status; the vaccine is safe and effective; and, at this moment, is as available as it's been since it first became available in December.
"For me, it was not about the shot in my arm, it was about, now that I've got the shot, I feel free for the first time in a whole year to be able to move about," Perkins said. "Not necessarily unmasked, but now I can move about; I can feel so much freer because I've been vaccinated.
"Every person deserves a chance to live a healthy life, and that's why being vaccinated for me is so important."
Hill reported that 82,363 vaccine doses have been administered in Rock Island County, with 34,744 people fully immunized to COVID-19. Vaccines are available by appointment at the mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan. Hill said an appointment was important to help the health department plan for how much vaccine would be used and walk-ins would usually be turned away.
There is also a special Pfizer clinic available Wednesday at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. To sign up, go to richd.org or the department's Facebook page.
Hill also noted that people should eat something and drink water before getting a vaccine as there have been people who have fainted if their blood sugar is too low or they are dehydrated.
Scott County Health Director Amy Thoreson reported that 116,909 doses have been administered in the county, with 49,964 people fully immunized. Of the 0-17 population, which includes those 16 and 17 years old who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, there have been about 1,000 vaccinations, but the department doesn't have a good number on whether those are first or second doses.
"Knowing that the bulk of those were likely after it was approved for them, we're hoping a lot of those are first doses so we know the numbers will be even greater when those kids get fully vaccinated," Thoreson said.
COVID-19 by the numbers
Rock Island County reported 26 new cases, bringing its pandemic total to 14,067. There have been 311 deaths in Rock Island County related to the pandemic. The county's positivity rate is 5.3%, while the region's positivity rate is 6.9%. Illinois region mitigation factors are implemented when positivity rates are above 8%.
The average age of new cases in Rock Island County is 31. There are 15 people currently hospitalized.
Illinois reported 2,587 new positive cases, bringing the state's total to 1,306,787 total positive cases. There have been 21,694 deaths in Illinois.
In Scott County, there were 43 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total of 20,534 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 235 deaths in Scott County. The county's positivity rate is 9%.
Iowa reported 555 total new positive cases, bringing the total to 389,906. There have been 5,983 deaths in Iowa related to COVID-19.