Vaccinations among minorities still an issue in Quad-Cities

"We, as Hispanics, carry a lot of the underlying jobs, as we all know, the meat-packing plants were hit very hard," Robertson said. "It's a job that is necessary and the Hispanics were afraid to even speak up if they had an illness because they didn't want to lose their jobs. The same way with our in-town communities, they don't speak, they don't talk about things, they're so worried — there's so many of them that are undocumented and won't speak up because they don't want to be deported. They think that, if I come out and you know who I am, I may have a chance of losing my family.'"

So both Perkins and Robinson — both vaccinated — have made it a priority to help as many minorities get vaccinated as possible. That includes informing them that the vaccine is free and accessible regardless of health care status; the vaccine is safe and effective; and, at this moment, is as available as it's been since it first became available in December.

"For me, it was not about the shot in my arm, it was about, now that I've got the shot, I feel free for the first time in a whole year to be able to move about," Perkins said. "Not necessarily unmasked, but now I can move about; I can feel so much freer because I've been vaccinated.

"Every person deserves a chance to live a healthy life, and that's why being vaccinated for me is so important."