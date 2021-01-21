Vaccinations begin in Illinois; Iowa's planned starting date Feb. 1

One day after 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine went into arms in Rock Island County, eight virus-related deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities. On Wednesday, Rock Island County reported five of those deaths. Rock Island County's death toll is 289. Scott County's number of virus-related deaths increased by three to 166. Scott County does not report additional details on deaths. The Quad-Cities saw 127 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — 69 in Scott County and 58 in Rock Island County. Health officials in Scott County have reported 15,507 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 11,805 have been reported in Rock Island County.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 4,029 total COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 494 in Stark County.

Senate Study Bill 1064 — another measure slated for Senate Education subcommittee consideration on Monday — would require Iowa’s public and non-public schools to provide a 100% in-person instruction option for parents and students, but still allow a waiver process via the state Department of Education to adapt to public health and staffing conditions if a district is hit with a viral outbreak.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Hundreds of thousands more Iowans are about to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but demand for the vaccine will outweigh supply early in the process, state officials said Thursday. Iowa will begin the second phase of its vaccination program the week of February 1, at which time Iowans who work in law enforcement, emergency response, K-through-12 education, and child care will become eligible to receive the vaccine, as will any Iowans ages 65 or older. However, the number of newly eligible Iowans — more than 660,000, the state estimates —will outnumber the number of vaccine doses available, according to state officials, who asked for patience from the public.

A local cancer support group will host a free virtual workshop to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccinations.Gilda’s Club will hold the workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 via Zoom. The workshop hopes to answer questions about how the vaccines work, and the possibility of side effects.