Vaccinations begin in Illinois; Iowa's planned starting date Feb. 1

Generally, things are improving in the Quad-Cities in terms of COVID-19. Still, the area crept closer to 500 deaths, reaching 461 Friday with four coming from Scott County Friday.
Vaccinations started with Milan's Greater Quad City Auto Auction serving as the vaccination site. 1,000 people were at Tuesday's first-ever event for those 65 and older. Another 600 signed up Friday for times for next Tuesday. The vaccinations are administered by the Rock Island County Health Department. Scott County plans to begin to administer the vaccine to those 65 and older Feb. 1.
Friday, Jan. 15
- Rock Island County health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related death of one person Friday — the same day Illinois announced the county can ease some virus mitigations. Rock Island County's virus-linked death toll is 283. The county's health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 11,583. A total of 38 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
- Following a decrease in COVID-19 test positivity rates and hospitalizations throughout Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker announced three regions across the state — including Region 2 that includes Henry, Rock Island and Stark counties — are now eligible to move out of Tier 3 mitigations.Tier 3 mitigations are the strictest tier of Illinois’ mitigation plan, implemented shortly before Thanksgiving in response to a surge of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and across the Midwest.
- Scott County added 85 positive cases Friday and three deaths for a total of 161.
A state requirement for more classroom learning in Iowa school districts could arrive by mid-February, according to a report to the Bettendorf Community School District board. Gov. Kim Reynolds has called for a fully in-person instruction option for Iowa students. She said Jan. 12 that she wanted lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that would require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full-time, according to an Associated Press report.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, will not host its traditional Snow Ball fundraiser in February, a normally elegant dinner-dance to benefit the Believers Together Community Center.Instead, there is an opportunity to support the center by donating what one would normally spend attending the ball for a non-event titled "Not a Snow Ball's Chance in H***" There will be a Snow Ball in 2021." Organizers encourage the purchase of a $35 reservation for the Feb. 6 non-event as well as the purchase of raffle tickets. Tickets for the 50-50 cash raffle are $25 each, and there are $5 tickets for donated items such as a basket filled with bottles of whiskey, or a hand-crafted table.
- A positive test for COVID-19 at the venue where the Illinois House has been meeting is resulting in calls for precautions to be taken.
Saturday, Jan. 16
- The Mardi Gras Charity Ball, now in its 82nd year, is the major fundraiser for the Junior Board of Rock Island, which supports child-focused initiatives in the Quad Cities, including the Project Nest program which assists at-risk parents. The annual ball will be held virtually on February 13, 2021, at www.jbri.org and on the organization's Instagram and Facebook pages. As in traditional years, the evening will honor 16 attendants and three pages.
Beginning Monday, Illinois health care workers in Phase 1A can sign up for appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Jewel-Osco pharmacies in Rock Island County. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine. After Phase 1B begins in Illinois on Jan. 25, Jewel-Osco will offer vaccines to residents age 65 and older and essential front-line workers, including police officers, firefighters, educators, food processing and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections officers and inmates, U.S. Postal workers public transit employees, grocery store workers and day care staff.
Sunday, Jan. 17
- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the state’s Region 2 that includes Rock Island, Henry, Knox, Mercer and Warrant counties, among others, has moved into Tier 1 mitigation, allowing for limited indoor dining. State health officials said that the counties in Region 2 had met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 and into Tier 1 mitigation. Also, the Rock Island County Health Department said the weekly drive-through vaccination clinics will be held for the foreseeable future on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. The clinics are dependent on weather and vaccine supply. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, health department staff will vaccinate healthcare workers in Phase 1A and residents age 65 and older and essential front line workers in Phase 1B. Traffic and lines could be significant. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is asking drivers not going to the clinic to avoid the area. Portable toilets will be available in the auto auction’s parking lot.
- Of all the shuffling, rescheduling and reimagining the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has had to do since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, no task was more challenging than staging the Quad-City Bank & Trust Co. Riverfront Pops concert in September. An in-depth, online survey was created, sent out and tabulated to gauge audience preferences. The date was changed. The location was changed. And when the cannons roared and the fireworks soared, it was for a crowd of just 2,000, about one-fourth the typical 7,000. "But all things considered, it was highly successful," Brian Baxter, executive director of the orchestra association, said.
- Iowa food pantries have tried to fill the gap for families but the pantries themselves have faced unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers and food insecurity increases in the state and nationwide. Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, estimates that 12.8% of Iowans were living with food insecurity as of October, up from 9.7% in 2018, which is the most recent data available. Food insecurity experts interviewed by IowaWatch are concerned the situation in Iowa could get substantially worse this winter, and they’re calling on state and federal lawmakers to rush additional aid to families in need of food. The Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University, using census survey data, said the state’s estimated rate of food insecurity rose from 7% in February to 19.2% for April and May – about 2.7 times as many Iowans. Only three states had a higher ratio between the two dates, although 35 states and the District of Columbia had estimated April-May rates higher than Iowa’s.
Monday, Jan. 18
- Effective Monday Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Avenue (6000 Eastern Ave.) and Fairmount Street (3000 Fairmount St.) branches will reinstate limited library services, including in-person browsing for 30 minutes per day. The 30-minute browsing time also includes the use of the Library’s fax machine, scanner, and copier. Public computers will be available by appointment only for 1-hour sessions per day, including printing. Appointments can be made by calling (563) 326-7832. WiFi tables also are available for 1-hour sessions by appointment by calling (563) 326-7832. Hold/pick-up is limited to the drive-up window at Fairmount Street. At Eastern Avenue, holds can be picked up inside or by using curbside delivery. Library materials should be returned at the outside drops only at both locations. At this time, the Fairmount Bookstore remains closed. No donations are accepted at either bookstore. Facial coverings are required inside the library. The Main Street branch remains closed for renovation.
- Rock Island County Health Department officials report they are unable to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations at its drive-through vaccination clinic at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. Currently the long line of cars waiting at the location for vaccinations slated to begin at 9 a.m. outnumber the vaccines available, health officials say.The next clinic will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 26.
- Nine of 11 regions in the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan have seen mitigations lifted in the past week, with two moving all the way back to Phase 4 restrictions. The announcement came as hospitalizations and positivity rates continued to decline and the state launched a contracting effort to increase hospital staffing, adjusting the available bed metrics that determine mitigation levels. Based on adjustments for hospital staffing, Region 3, which covers west-central Illinois counties including Sangamon and Logan, and Region 5, which covers southern Illinois, moved to Phase 4 mitigations. Under Phase 4, gaming and casinos, hotels, indoor fitness classes, offices and cultural institutions are able to reopen without tier restrictions.
- Region 1, which covers counties including Carroll and DeKalb in northern Illinois, Region 2, which covers north-central Illinois counties including McLean, Peoria and Rock Island, and Region 6, which covers east-central Illinois counties including Champaign and Macon have moved to Tier 1. These regions can now open indoor dining with limited capacity and restrictions in place.
- A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months.
- Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday. At a court hearing on Sunday, a judge ruled that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that Singh was prohibited from setting foot in the airport. As of Monday morning, he remained in the Cook County Jail.
- The average Davenport resident would pay an additional $76 more in city fees and property taxes in 2021 and 2022 under a proposed city budget. Davenport aldermen met over the weekend for the first of three planned workshops to review the city's finances and proposed $234 million city budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. The proposed budget would maintain the city's current property tax levy rate of $16.78 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. However, the average homeowner would pay about $31 more annually on a home valued at $139,295 — the median home value in Davenport — because of an adjustment to a state property tax rollback. The state percentage, which increased 1.3%, determines how much of a property's assessed value is subject to taxation. Also included in the proposed budget are previously scheduled increases to the city's water, sewer and solid waste collection fees. All told, the net impact for a median household in Davenport with a medium-sized garbage cart is an additional $75.96 in city taxes and fees."I am extremely proud that during this pandemic we are able to provide the citizens a balanced budget with no tax increase and the ability to execute the services they want s us to do," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said.
- With a huge caveat, College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin officials on Monday revealed that fall sports are on schedule to have a season this spring. Football, women's volleyball and men's and women's soccer are scheduled to begin late next month or in March. Women's volleyball will open the week of Feb. 21. Football and women’s and men’s soccer are penciled in to start on March 20. A spring cross country meet is still to be determined. The release said that campus and conference officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers on the federal, state and local levels. Campus conditions and testing availability will also factor in. Officials said that changes will be made if warranted.
- Hand in Hand in Bettendorf is hosting its 12th annual Chili Cook-Off from 1-5 p.m., Saturday. This year’s cook-off will look a bit different because of the pandemic. The event will still take place at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds but people will drive up to the Fair Center doors to receive their chili samples.Once home, people can vote online for their favorite chili team and tune in to Facebook to see the winners. The organization also will be holding an online silent auction from January 25-31.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Illinois moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Monday. By 3 p.m. Tuesday Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill announced all of the available 1,000 doses of the vaccine were in arms.Hill called the effort "monumental" and said by as early as 8:30 a.m. health department staff knew they would use every available drop of the vaccine. The traffic at the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction was backed up for a mile along 10th Avenue's east-bound lane.
- Iowa Quad-Cities districts have begun preparing for the potential shift in their pandemic-influenced instruction models. Since the beginning of the school year, Iowa districts have had two primary options for instructing students — fully in-person or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Parents, regardless of the district-adopted model, can choose fully virtual learning. Districts, in most cases, can adopt that all-virtual model only for a limited time under specific circumstances and then only with state approval.
- Republican state lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Democrats’ proposals to require face masks in the Iowa State Capitol during this year’s legislative session. Democrats proposed myriad face mask requirements as legislators approved changes to rules that govern the Iowa House chamber. The proposals were defeated on party-line votes, with Democrats supporting and Republicans opposing.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- The state of Illinois continued to see progress with its rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate, which decreased for the 12th straight day Wednesday.The rolling positivity rate stood at 5.5%, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous day, marking its lowest point since Oct. 20.
- Orion Superintendent Joe Blessman mentioned going from a three-day-a-week schedule to five days at the December school board meeting. After some discussion at the meeting, Blessman said afterwards he would enact the Feb. 1 start date unless something momentous happened in the interim.
- One day after 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine went into arms in Rock Island County, eight virus-related deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities. On Wednesday, Rock Island County reported five of those deaths. Rock Island County's death toll is 289. Scott County's number of virus-related deaths increased by three to 166. Scott County does not report additional details on deaths. The Quad-Cities saw 127 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday — 69 in Scott County and 58 in Rock Island County. Health officials in Scott County have reported 15,507 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 11,805 have been reported in Rock Island County.
- The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 4,029 total COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 494 in Stark County.
- Senate Study Bill 1064 — another measure slated for Senate Education subcommittee consideration on Monday — would require Iowa’s public and non-public schools to provide a 100% in-person instruction option for parents and students, but still allow a waiver process via the state Department of Education to adapt to public health and staffing conditions if a district is hit with a viral outbreak.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Hundreds of thousands more Iowans are about to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but demand for the vaccine will outweigh supply early in the process, state officials said Thursday. Iowa will begin the second phase of its vaccination program the week of February 1, at which time Iowans who work in law enforcement, emergency response, K-through-12 education, and child care will become eligible to receive the vaccine, as will any Iowans ages 65 or older. However, the number of newly eligible Iowans — more than 660,000, the state estimates —will outnumber the number of vaccine doses available, according to state officials, who asked for patience from the public.
A local cancer support group will host a free virtual workshop to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccinations.Gilda’s Club will hold the workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 via Zoom. The workshop hopes to answer questions about how the vaccines work, and the possibility of side effects.
Concerned about the number of highway crashes and fatalities that have hovered around 340 per year, Iowa DOT Director Scott Marler told legislators Thursday the agency has set a goal of reducing deaths to fewer than 300 — a level not achieved since 1925.The department is partnering with the Iowa State Patrol, Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau and local agencies to address factors Marler said contribute to the uptick in fatalities: lack of seat belt us, impaired driving, distracted driving and speed. In 2020, he said, the troopers wrote more than 1,400 citations for speeds in excess of 100 mph. The DOT also reported 69 people died on Iowa roads last year in speed-related crashes. Crashes have been trending up in recent years to a high of 58,292 in 2019, then dropped to about 47,000 in 2020. However, what is surprising is that despite lower traffic volume and fewer crashes, there were 336 fatalities, Marler said.
- Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, any Rock Island County resident in Phase 1A or 1B who wants a vaccination will have to go to http://richd.org/ and follow a link to sign up for the drive-thru vaccination clinics held every Tuesday at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave. in Milan. There are 600 doses available for the Tuesday, Jan. 26, clinic.
Friday, Jan. 22
- For Quad-City Arts, a nonprofit agency based in Rock Island, COVID-19-imposed restrictions presented three choices: cancel, postpone or pivot. Because it still wanted to fulfill its mission of enriching the quality of life in the Q-C through the arts, the agency chose the third, trying to find a way to offer its programs — all requiring in-person attendance — in non-traditional ways, mainly online. This resulted in a significant drop in the number of people it reached and the amount of income it earned, particularly with cancellation of the in-person Kwik Star Festival of Trees, its biggest fundraiser. But with grants, donations, its own reduced income and governmental assistance, the agency is surviving, putting offerings online and, in some cases, continuing with in-person opportunities with adjustments for health safety, Kevin Maynard, executive director, said. The agency received $90,400 through the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES act, allowing it to retain all full-time staff members, although some part-time help that staffed the Rock Island gallery were furloughed.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,912. Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths stands at 290. Scott County had four deaths reported Friday for a total of 171 and 112 positive infections Friday. A total of 461 people have now died in the Quad-Cities from COVID-19.
- Larry Anderson, owner and general manager of the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, said he was happy to open up his garages for drive-thru vaccination clinics and that the decision was pretty easy.