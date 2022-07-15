Vaccines offered at Walcott Truck Jamboree

Primary doses and booster shots of COVID-19 vaccinations are available Friday and Saturday at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Healthy Trucking of America, or HTA, and the local health department to host the ‘We Can Do This’ vaccination event.

The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree, a large trucking convention, in Walcott, IA, will conclude events on Friday with a fireworks display. It begins again Saturday at 9 a.m., concluding at 5 p.m.

The event includes over 175 exhibits and expects more than 40,000 people. Primary series doses will be offered, and booster shots are available to everyone 5 years and older who are vaccinated.

"COVID-19 vaccines continue to work very well at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death," according to Health and Human Services. "A booster shot is an extra dose that helps keep up your protection."

To find free vaccines near you:

• Text your ZIP code to 438829

• Call 1-800-232-0233