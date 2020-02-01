Vampire Weekend show for Sanders draws young fans, but not all feel the Bern

CEDAR RAPIDS — It's just before 3 p.m. on the Saturday before the Iowa Caucus, and a dozen people are in line to see Sen. Bernie Sanders and Grammy-winning indie band Vampire Weekend in a last-hurrah rally.
The doors don't open for another two hours, and it's in the 30s. And the line is growing longer.
Only four of the first people lined up are Iowans eligible to caucus on Monday, and only two of them are committed to Sanders. The rest of the line lives out of state.
It seems Vampire Weekend is the big draw.
“I keep forgetting Bernie is going to be here,” said Kamryn Ryan, a student at Drake University in Des Moines, and part of a trio at the very front of the line. “I want to support Ezra (Koenig, lead singer of Vampire Weekend) supporting Bernie.”
Two other students, Tanner Shade and Max Theurer, didn’t make it to the very front of the line, but they started loitering around the U.S. Cellular Center at 10:30 a.m. They’re “big Bernie fans” from Pennsylvania, have donated money to Sanders’ campaign and are involved with Pennsylvania State University’s “Students for Bernie” group.
But they're bigger fans of Vampire Weekend.
They were chatting when suddenly, the venue's doors swung open and there he stood: not the rally's headliner but Vampire Weekend's lead singer Ezra Koenig. Fans flocked around the musician for photos.
That included Sophie Straub and Ellie Harris, two high schoolers from Nebraska.
“That’s my favorite guy. I’m going to cry,” Straub said.
The teenagers aren’t old enough to vote this election cycle, but they’re only here for Vampire Weekend anyway. Straub is an intern with a Republican representative in Omaha.
As it gets closer to 5 p.m. when doors open, the crowd gets older, but not exactly more Iowan.
Traci Lytel came from Minnesota with her two teenage daughters, Ellie and Adeline. She’s very adamant that they’re not the ones who dragged her here.
“I love Vampire Weekend. I started it all in 2008,” Traci Lytel said. Her favorite album is probably the band’s self-titled debut. The Lytel family supports Sanders but can't caucus for him Monday because, like many at the rally, they don't live in Iowa.
As the show begins, the crowd is mostly kids, decked out in Vampire Weekend gear, and their parents, sporting Sanders-wear bearing the senator's face and slogans like “Feel the Bern” and “Not me. Us.”
Californian Beulah Manliguez flew out to Cedar Rapids by herself for a few days to canvas right before the caucus. “It’s not just going door to door,” she said, adding that it’s talking to anyone, whether it’s at a rally, a political event or a bar. A pin on her hat says “Birdie” and has a blue bird with the same glasses and shock of white hair as Sanders.
“There’s a lot of energy going on for Bernie,” she said. “I’ve never been excited about a caucus or Iowa, but this is where I need to be. Vampire Weekend is a bonus.”