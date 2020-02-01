Vampire Weekend show for Sanders draws young fans, but not all feel the Bern

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That included Sophie Straub and Ellie Harris, two high schoolers from Nebraska.

“That’s my favorite guy. I’m going to cry,” Straub said.

The teenagers aren’t old enough to vote this election cycle, but they’re only here for Vampire Weekend anyway. Straub is an intern with a Republican representative in Omaha.

As it gets closer to 5 p.m. when doors open, the crowd gets older, but not exactly more Iowan.

Traci Lytel came from Minnesota with her two teenage daughters, Ellie and Adeline. She’s very adamant that they’re not the ones who dragged her here.

“I love Vampire Weekend. I started it all in 2008,” Traci Lytel said. Her favorite album is probably the band’s self-titled debut. The Lytel family supports Sanders but can't caucus for him Monday because, like many at the rally, they don't live in Iowa.

As the show begins, the crowd is mostly kids, decked out in Vampire Weekend gear, and their parents, sporting Sanders-wear bearing the senator's face and slogans like “Feel the Bern” and “Not me. Us.”