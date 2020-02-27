Van Fossen files written arraignment, pleads not guilty

A Davenport West High School teacher accused of secretly recording videos of women in his Bettendorf home filed a written arraignment Thursday in Scott County Court and pleaded not guilty.
Clinton Randolph Van Fossen, 58, is charged with five counts of invasion of privacy and one count each of electronic and mechanical eavesdropping and obstructing justice. He is on unpaid leave from teaching, a Davenport Schools spokesperson said Thursday.
The document was filed through attorney Michael E. Motto Jr.
Police say the offenses happened in December and early January.
When Bettendorf Police alerted the district Van Fossen was under investigation Van Fossen was placed on administrative leave with pay.
When Bettendorf police searched Van Fossen's home on Jan. 7 they took two "spy cameras" from a bedroom and a hallway.
Investigators said guests who stayed in the bedroom between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 were recorded in some states of nudity, and the camera also recorded their conversations.
Victims told police they did not know they were being recorded and had not given permission to be recorded.
The invasion-of-privacy and obstructing-of-justice charges are aggravated misdemeanors. The eavesdropping charge is a serious misdemeanor.
A pretrial conference is set for 8:30 a.m. March 25 in Scott County Court.