Van Fossen files written arraignment, pleads not guilty

A Davenport West High School teacher accused of secretly recording videos of women in his Bettendorf home filed a written arraignment Thursday in Scott County Court and pleaded not guilty.

Clinton Randolph Van Fossen, 58, is charged with five counts of invasion of privacy and one count each of electronic and mechanical eavesdropping and obstructing justice. He is on unpaid leave from teaching, a Davenport Schools spokesperson said Thursday.

The document was filed through attorney Michael E. Motto Jr.

Police say the offenses happened in December and early January.

When Bettendorf Police alerted the district Van Fossen was under investigation Van Fossen was placed on administrative leave with pay.

When Bettendorf police searched Van Fossen's home on Jan. 7 they took two "spy cameras" from a bedroom and a hallway.