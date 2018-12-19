Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park holiday lights display received a big present — literally — from the vocational welding class at Davenport West High School this year.
It's a large gift box made of welded tubular steel, topped with a red metal bow, all strung with white lights, set up outside next to the conservatory.
The box is another in a series of projects created by teacher Andrew Zinn's class in partnership with the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, and is a highlight of Vander Veer's outdoor holiday light display, continuing until January.
Last year the welding class created three large, lighted snowflakes, and they make a return appearance this year, installed over the fountain in the park's rose garden.
About 30 students worked on this year's project, providing an invaluable addition to the skills they learn in the shop because the work mimics the real-world business scenario of completing a project for a client, Zinn said.
The ideas were picked up by a parks employee at a trade show, prompted by the city council's desire to have more holiday decorations in one of the parks, former parks director Scott Hock explained during the snowflake installation last year.
"We give (the students) a budget, and they go with it," said Jennifer Meyer, a lead horticulture technician at Vander Veer. "They make it, install it and provide the lights."
The tubes of the box and the bow were powder-coated in gray and red paint, respectively, by Tully Industrial Painting, Davenport. Speckled glitter was added to the clear coat finish to make the present sparkle in sunlight, Zinn said.
The lights — 20 sets on the present and four sets on the ribbon — provided another lesson for the students.
"The current lights are replacement for the original lights that were junk lights that fooled us in the internet pictures," Zinn wrote in an email. "We tore those off and restrung all the lights to make sure the present was done right and looked professional."
Because of the present's size, it was assembled on-site, after two trial runs in the shop. The temperature was 20 degrees during the assembly and 12 degrees during the light installation. Students rotated "in and out of the conservatory in shifts to brave the cold," Zinn said.
Specific skills learned in the present's creation were how to miter corners, build jigs and fixtures, use a horizontal bandsaw and sliding t-bevel and perform tig welding on the outside corners, Zinn said.
Other outdoor displays in the park include two new 16-foot "streamer" trees — tree shapes made entirely of lights — next to the stone fountain, lights wound around all the trees in the Grand Allé as well as strings of lights over the allé, large lighted snowflakes attached to light poles, and lights completely covering the arches around the rose garden and the pergola.
Decorations continue inside the conservatory, too, where the Poinsettia and Lights display continues to January. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with a special evening opportunity until 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 22. Admission is free.
Highlights include a brand-new playhouse for kids. The previous one had deteriorated with the moisture in the conservatory, and some visitors were "mopey" about its departure, Vicki Mall, a lead horticulture technician, said.
Also for children: a scavenger hunt for six "Elf on the Shelf" characters scattered about the conservatory.
The main display consists of 23 fresh-cut Christmas trees forming a backdrop for multi-colored poinsettias and other plants.
"The whole thing lights up your spirits," Mall said.
When the display ends, the park will host a poinsettia giveaway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 12-13, in which the public can pick up a free plant of their choosing as long as supplies last.