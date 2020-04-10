You are the owner of this article.
VanDerGinst Law, P.C.starts project to make protective face coverings
VanDerGinst Law, P.C.starts project to make protective face coverings

Dennis VanDerGinst

Dennis VanDerGinst

VanDerGinst Law, P.C. in Moline will pay those who are out of work to make face coverings.

The “Masks of Love” initiative will help address the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, according to a release from the firm. 

 The firm has set aside $10,000 to make “Moo Masks,” a protective face covering made from furnace filters and other commonly found supplies. 

VanDerGinst Law will pay for the materials to make the masks, and will also pay those who are unemployed $1 per face covering, up to $500.

The face coverings must be made as prescribed by the firm. For more information, contact VanDerGinst Law. 

