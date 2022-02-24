Vaping device seized at North Scott school tests negative for fentanyl at crime lab

A vaping accessory recently confiscated at North Scott High School has tested negative for fentanyl.

Other Quad-Cities school districts have reported no known encounters with the drug but have noted an increase of vaping in schools and say parents should be wary.

The Eldridge Police Department was notified on Feb. 17 by the North Scott Community School District about a vaping device, according to a news release. An initial test indicated the item might contain THC and fentanyl.

The department said the results of the initial test would need to be confirmed by further analysis.

Further testing by the Iowa Crime Lab confirmed the presence of THC, but not fentanyl, the Eldridge Police Department said in a release issued Thursday.

"The incident is still under investigation," Joseph Sisler, the Eldridge police chief, said in Thursday’s release. "Further information will be provided pending the investigation."

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said earlier this week that the district was working to curb vaping among its students, including by the planned installation of devices that will detect the practice.

Districts have warned of the potential risks of vaping among youth as well and the legal ramifications for vaping when not legally old enough to do so.

"We have utilized several approaches to eliminating the use of these devices in the school," Scott County Sheriff's Deputy and Pleasant Valley School Resource Officer Jamey Fah responded in an email. "PVCSD along with SCSO (Scott County Sheriff’s Office) have taken a very serious stance when it comes to finding students with these devices."

Potential repercussions for students include citations for possession of tobacco/nicotine products by people under 21 as well as disciplinary actions by school officials, Fah wrote.

Pleasant Valley has health lessons for both high school and junior high students, including information about how vaping can be harmful, Fah continued.

"We always encourage our students to report any instances where they see others using these devices to our school administration either in person or anonymously through our P3 Campus tip app," Fah wrote.

Beth Marsoun, spokesperson for the Pleasant Valley School District, said families struggling with conversations about the topic or addiction among students could reach out to the district for help.

United Township Superintendent Jay Morrow said vaping was not a huge issue, but it does happen, and student supervisors watch for it during their normal patrols of school grounds.

Though fentanyl does not appear to have shown up in vaping accessories found at United Township, Morrow did say parents should be wary.

"It is a narcotic, so it is very concerning and something parents should keep a close eye on with their children," Morrow said.

The Bettendorf Community School District has seen an increase in the practice among high school students and is trying to mitigate it by monitoring students' ability to gather in larger groups in the bathrooms during passing periods and making sure staff are visible at those times, the district said in a statement.

"Vaping alone has health risks, especially for teens," the district wrote. "Since obtaining ... vape products is illegal for youth, the risk of obtaining products that contain other substances is higher. The concentration of substances like marijuana or fentanyl in a vape can have a profound impact."

Fentanyl, in particular, can be deadly with a single use, Bettendorf school officials noted.

"Parents, students and those working with youth need to be educated about this growing concern," the district wrote.

The Bettendorf Police Department has not encountered fentanyl in vaping cartridges, Police Chief Keith Kimball said.

"Vaping is a concern with students and youth for its negative health effects," Kimball said. "Our school resource officers and faculty in the schools do see vaping in the schools and have dealt with it accordingly and confiscated these items when it is brought to their attention. Fentanyl is not a standard ingredient in vaping."

